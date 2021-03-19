Santa Clara County cancels more bookings due to low vaccine supply





Santa Clara County — Health officials in Santa Clara County say that the supply of “continuously inadequate” coronavirus vaccines received from the state may not improve significantly for “weeks”, even more across the region. He states that he has to cancel thousands of initial dose appointments. “More vaccines are needed to dramatically increase access to vaccination, and we are waiting for it,” county official Jeff Smith said in a statement Thursday. County officials continue to oppose the deployment of state vaccines after loudly opposed plans to have insurance giant Blue Shield implement a state vaccination program. Millions more Californians will be shot on Monday, and many of them may not be able to schedule for weeks due to inadequate vaccine supplies. The county reminds “thousands” of Kaiser patients on Thursday that the appointment for the first-dose vaccine scheduled at the county’s vaccination facility between March 22 and March 28 will be cancelled. He said he did. According to a county statement, these patients were returned to Kaiser and the state guarantees that their members have sufficient doses. The county also had to cancel appointments for thousands of Kaiser patients earlier this month. “The lack of adequate supply from the state was frustrating for everyone, especially those who were eligible for the vaccine and wanted to be vaccinated, but couldn’t apply,” the county test and said. Vaccine director Marty Fenstershake said. , In the statement. The county expects vaccine supply to “significantly increase across the state in the coming weeks,” supported by additional single-dose shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Earlier this month, the state promised a reliable vaccine stream to arrive in early April, but details about the potential distribution of these doses are thin. “We want to see the important capabilities we have built to the fullest. We look forward to opening up the ability to book first doses more widely as soon as the vaccine supply allows. “I will,” Smith said. Despite the current shortage, the county has limited initial shots to vaccinate the “most imbalance-affected communities” of the region, including food service workers and agricultural workers in Nan County. He said he was focusing on use. The county said it had vaccinated food and agricultural workers at Ruth America Foods and Kawahara Nurseries in Morgan Hill this week. On Friday, the clinic will run in partnership with Olam Spice and Gilroy’s United Farm Workers Foundation and will be open to workers at other farms. “These vaccination events at food manufacturing facilities and farms in South County are important to reach the most endangered frontline workers,” said Vice County executive Rossio Luna. I did. A special four-month study by the press found that Latino Americans in the six Bay Area counties had more than four times the incidence of white residents, and the wide gap between testing and vaccination continued. I understand. “The county will continue to do everything it can to ensure fair access to vaccination and prioritize communities at greatest risk,” Luna said. Limited initial vaccination injections are also available at East San Jose’s community-based site and at Eastridge Mall in collaboration with Stanford Healthcare, according to the county. Gilroy High School, where Walk Insight is already in operation, is also preparing for drive-through vaccination. Information about when and where you can get the vaccine in the county is available at the following URL: sccFreeVax.org..

..





