Orange County’s first coronavirus death was a year ago.Prices are still rising – Orange County Register

On March 19, 2020, a man in Orange County, in his 70s, died of what was then called the “new” coronavirus. The first death recorded of 100 known cases at the time It has begun a morbid but essential task of counting the deaths caused by COVID-19.

A year later, the impact of a pandemic on life is very well known as the coronavirus continues to spread to the Orange County population.

Nearly 250,000 known cases have killed at least 4,522 COVID-19s, according to the latest data from the OC Health Care Agency.

Early on, the coronavirus passed through a vulnerable elderly community, especially after attacking the harsh residents of nursing homes, and then fell to the general public.

Still, 12 months later, three-quarters of Orange County’s deaths were residents aged 65 and over. Today, they are a priority for vaccination.

COVID-19 has risen to become Orange County The third leading cause of death in 2020Behind two long-term, non-communicable murderers, heart disease and cancer. Last year’s mortality rate increased by 13% overall.

It wasn’t until January that the death toll from the winter surge reached its peak. In the first four weeks of 2021, more than 1,400 county residents died of COVID-19. That’s one-third of all pandemic deaths to date. The worst day was January 5, with 66 people dead.

Since then, the number of daily deaths has dropped dramatically, dropping to single digits by the end of February.

Through a pandemic Deaths were a late indicator of the worst consequences of illness.. Deaths recorded by doctors often take days, or even weeks, to be counted in official tally. For example, the latest deaths counted in OC Health Care Agency data occurred on March 7, almost two weeks ago. This also means that those who are looking at daily updates of local virus statistics are still reporting double-digit numbers for a few days as previous deaths count into totals.

Andrew Neumer, a UCI professor of public health specializing in pandemic mortality, recalls the year’s pandemic data on how some communities are imbalanced by infectious diseases. Said it became clear.

Orange County mortality was high among Latin Americans in the county, especially in low-income areas.

This is due to a number of factors, including individual exposure to the coronavirus, good access to health care, lifelong nutritional problems, and other medical conditions that may increase a person’s chances of having a bad case. Thing. Of COVID-19.

“In the end, people with higher (socioeconomic status) than we know are generally less susceptible to longevity and COVID mortality,” Neumer said.

“A pandemic isn’t a good leveler, it’s actually an enhancer of inequality,” he said.

The situation has improved dramatically since the winter surge, vaccinations have increased, and case rates and test rates have returned to positive at the lowest points since the start of the pandemic, but COVID-19 and its fatal consequences That’s going on, Neumer said.

Coronavirus-related deaths will continue at a lower rate in the short term, he said. Even if vaccinated, Neumer predicts that Orange County will exceed 5,000 in about five weeks.

He said the year ahead would look promising if the spread remained as slow as it is now. “The most serious stage of the epidemic is behind us.”

However, “we plan to address COVID in some form, form, or form over the next few years,” he said, and it is inevitable to make a small resurgence next winter.

In the short term, the coronavirus is treated like a seasonal flu. This means that COVID-19 vaccination can be as widespread as getting regular flu shots each winter.

At that point, extensive closure should not be necessary.

“Children go to school and you can do all the same things as before. Some people voluntarily wear masks when going out to grocery stores in public, but that’s okay.” Said Neumer. “In the very long run, this may be another common cold.”