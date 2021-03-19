Health
Manufacturers, the general public and other essential workers to be vaccinated
WMC calls on DHS to rethink
Madison, Wisconsin – I feel that the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine has left some manufacturing workers in the state behind.
on Monday, An estimated 2 million people with high-risk medical conditions in Wisconsin are eligible For vaccines as part of Phase 1C.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that manufacturing workers be placed in Phase 1BHowever, the State Disaster and Health Advisory Committee did not include a group of about 500,000 such workers in Phase 1B of the state. When discussing early in the deployment of this winter vaccine – An era when vaccine supplies were much more limited.
Julie Willems van Dyck, Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said: ..
CDC also recommended putting “Essential workers not included in Phase 1B” to Phase 1CAs a result, Nick Novak of the Wisconsin Manufacture and Commerce said the state’s Association of Manufacturers was disappointed, but it wouldn’t.
“We’re just incredibly disappointed,” Novak said. “The manufacturer must be part of the equation.”
The WMC wants the DHS to rethink.
“They have been working on PPE production, hand sanitizer production, and test kit production every day,” says Novak. “They are part of the COVID-19 response and have been considered essential, but Governor Evers and DHS are not required when it comes to obtaining vaccines. Simply, they state. Not prioritized. “
At a media briefing on Thursday, Willems Van Dyck described where the supply is currently and moved to Phase 1C knowing that the vaccine would be “immediately” available to the general public by May 1.
Phase 1C includes only those with high-risk medical conditions. The CDC recommended that it also include essential workers such as transport and logistics, food services, home construction and finance, information technology, telecommunications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health workers.
Some specific workers in these categories are already qualified in Wisconsin. Public health workers who provide vaccines and COVID-19 tests are included in Phase 1A of Wisconsin. Some transport workers, such as bus drivers, and food service workers, such as restaurant workers, are included in Phase 1B qualifications, but DHS does not include additional mandatory worker groups in Phase 1C. ..
“We felt that continuing to create eligibility by vocational groups was confusing for everyone,” said Willems van Dyck. “We will be there soon and many of those employees are currently qualified for chronic health.”
Not everyone is included Baraboo’s Steel Plastics keeps workers off the line for important products..
Christian Herrild, Director of Growth Strategy at Teel Plastics, said: “It is absolutely necessary.”
Helild said it was “a little surprising” to find out that Teal workers were not vaccinated as a whole.
“We’re not anywhere on the list,” he said. “I think it really has an impact, especially in some of the work we do.”
“Despite taking the best possible precautions,” Helild said, “it’s not as safe as everyone can be vaccinated.”
He said it would make a big difference for the workers who come to the building every day.
“They have a job because they feel it’s important,” Helild said. “It helps many workers who are very worried about it feel better and more reassured about getting a job.”
