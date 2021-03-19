Arlington: The CDC publishes guidelines for people who are completely vaccinated against the coronavirus





March 17, 2021 The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing illness. Based on what we know about the COVID-19 vaccine, fully vaccinated people can start some things they quit because of a pandemic.

We are still learning how vaccines affect the spread of COVID-19. After complete vaccination with COVID-19, Take precautionary measures Details can be found in public places such as wearing a mask, 6 feet away from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas. Have you been completely vaccinated? People are considered fully vaccinated:

Two weeks after the second inoculation of a two-inoculation series such as Pfizer vaccine or modelna vaccine, or

Two weeks after a single dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine It is not fully protected if it is within 2 weeks of shooting or if a second dose is required.Continue to take All preventive procedures Until you are completely vaccinated. change point If you are fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with the vaccinated person without wearing a mask.

Without a mask, you can gather indoors with one other household of unvaccinated people (for example, visit with relatives who all live together). Increased risk of severe illness From COVID-19.

If you are around a person infected with COVID-19, you do not need to leave or be tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group environment (correction facility, detention center, group home, etc.) and are around someone with COVID-19, stay away from others for 14 days and do not take the test. .. I have a symptom.

What hasn’t changed For now, if you are completely vaccinated: You still have to take the next step Protect yourself and others In many situations, such as wearing a mask, being at least 6 feet away from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas. Always take the following precautions in the following cases: In public Gathering with unvaccinated people from multiple other households Visit with unvaccinated people in Increased risk of severe illness and death People from COVID-19 or living with high-risk people

Still, avoid medium or large gatherings.

Still, domestic and international travel needs to be delayed.You must follow the CDC even when traveling Requirements and recommendations.

You should still be careful Symptoms of COVID-19, Especially if you were around a sick person. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you need to be tested and stay home and stay away from others.

You still need to follow the guidance at your workplace. What we know and what we are still learning We know that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19 diseases, especially serious illnesses and deaths. We are still learning how effective vaccines are against variants of the virus that cause COVID-19. Early data show that the vaccine may be effective against some mutants, but may be less effective against others.

We know other things Preventive procedure These steps are still important, as they help stop the spread of COVID-19 and even if vaccines are being distributed. We are still learning how well the COVID-19 vaccine prevents people from spreading the disease. Early data show that vaccines may help prevent people from spreading COVID-19, but as more people get vaccinated, we are learning more. I will.

We are still learning how long the COVID-19 vaccine can protect people.

As we know more, the CDC will continue to update our recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Until you learn more about these questions, everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, should continue to take basic precautions when recommended.

