Towards effective Covid-19 vaccine management

By Tajudeen Kareem and Maureen Chigbo

As Nigeria received the sample, more than 2.3 million Nigerians registered to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine jab within 48 hours of opening the e-portal in the first week of March. Their enthusiasm was different from the first skepticism that came to the idea of ​​vaccines in Nigeria.

A survey of 1,100 Nigerians from October to November 2020 by Edelman Trust Barometer 2021 found that vaccine hesitation was as high as 59% in Nigeria. Reluctance was 64% worldwide. Only 24% of Nigerians believe in the government and hesitate, coupled with the unreliable environment of 49% overall confidence.

Active communication and approaching grassroots people made a difference in changing the attitude of Nigerians towards vaccines.

Experts and manufacturers rolled out the vaccine worldwide in December 2020. It was a year after the devastation that the first virus found in Wuhan, China, brought to the world. Deployments took place rapidly, among other countries, especially in China, Europe, and the United States.

Nigeria has secured 4 million AstraZeneca brands from India, courtesy of the Covax Facility. I arrived in Nigeria on March 2nd. Both the government and the citizens were excited.

Before the vaccine arrived, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 was eager to prepare Nigerians to accept the vaccine, despite some false comments about its safety and efficacy. I worked on it. The federal secretary, Bos Mustafa, led the PTF to work with other agencies to prepare the rationale.

The PTF undertook the difficult task of understanding the public’s true skepticism about the new vaccine and its resistance and reversing such perceptions weeks before arriving in the country. In response to negative perceptions of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, we sent a direct message that it would not adversely affect the recipient. The National Primary Health Development Agency, which is responsible for national vaccination programs, has engaged in sensitization and awareness programs to correct negative perceptions. It reached out to key stakeholders, especially traditional rulers and leaders of major religions, to accept and persuade their subjects and brothers about the safety of the vaccine.

These efforts must have paid off. The Nigerians very enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of the vaccine. In addition, the top-bottom approach to vaccine strategy adopted by PTFs to administer vaccines has helped build public confidence that there are no adverse effects.

Phased distribution to the state began with vaccination of all front-line healthcare professionals, support staff, and strategic leaders. As a sign of leadership and confidence-building, President Muhammad Buhari and Vice President Jemi Osinbaho were vaccinated with the glare of a television camera before the replacement of PTF members and some journalists.

So far, the distribution of vaccines in 36 states has been successful and there are no noticeable problems. By March 8, approximately 33 states and FCTs had been delivered. It is worth noting that the PTF plans to deploy vaccines in the state based on an assessment of the state’s readiness level.

The parameters used for the evaluation include proper maintenance of the cold chain storage facility, proper preparation of logistic transport to the ward / medical facility, adequate security during transport and at the vaccination site, and completion of training for health care workers. , Efficient social mobilization activities, and adherence to vaccine deployment protocols.

It is equally encouraging for the PTF to work with the private sector-led CACOVID. CACOVID provides freighters to transport vaccines to all regional airports nationwide. According to the PTF, in states where there are no working airports, vaccines are transported by road from the nearest airport using vans with cold cabins. They store the vaccines in a state refrigerated warehouse and then transport them by road to the LGA refrigerated warehouse.

The PTF also plans to monitor activity once the vaccine arrives strictly in the state. The PTF works with the Federal Ministry of Health, NPHCDA, and independent bodies such as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, the State Department, the Independent Corruption Commission, and civil society organizations. The PTF guarantees compliance by state / healthcare / healthcare professionals and non-compliance with sanctions that deviate from standard protocols and guidelines for vaccination programs.

The PTF plans to ensure that about 70% of the population is vaccinated in the next phase. The plan includes vaccinations for older people over the age of 50. There are two subgroups. First, people over the age of 60 will be vaccinated, and then 50-59 years of vaccination. Eligible citizens who are not electronically registered will be assisted in designated medical facilities to ensure seamless exercise, PTFs say.

The third stage of the vaccination process treats patients aged 18-49 years with comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, other heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, etc.). Vaccination of individuals over the age of 50 with comorbidities occurs in that age group.

The fourth stage involves vaccination of the remaining eligible populations between the ages of 18 and 49.

It is worth noting that authorities assess the level of state readiness before deploying the vaccine at each stage. The federal government ensures that it has taken accountability measures to ensure strict adherence to the vaccination process. Their healthcare providers evaluate pregnant women and weigh the benefits and risks.

Another important development in the country’s PTF vaccination program is the bid for vaccine production in Nigeria. In the first week of March, the Central Bank of Nigeria N253.4 million grants to general merchandise researchers under HSRDIS’s Healthcare Sector R & D intervention scheme. This grant is part of a move to support the growth of Nigeria’s healthcare sector and to significantly develop a vaccine against the coronavirus produced in Nigeria.

It’s not surprising that Mustapha praised CBN for what he said as a modest effort by banks to help future generations fight the outbreak of a health pandemic. Prior to that, the SGF and PTF chairs continued to assure Nigerians that the COVID-19 vaccine currently in the country was “safe and effective.” He has continuously encouraged the general public to take advantage of vaccination opportunities.

Indeed, the well-thought-out program for vaccination of Nigerians, which is part of the National Response Strategy to Fight COVID-19, is commendable. Experts advise that the PTF accidentally leaves nothing behind and closely follows the vaccination process, especially at the local level. This measure will ensure the effective and efficient distribution of the vaccine among the masses.