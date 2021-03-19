Is the increase in usage time overactive for preschoolers?





New studies have found that the widespread use of preschoolers’ electronic media, such as game consoles, mobile phones and tablets, is associated with an increased risk of emotional and behavioral problems.The study was published in an online journal BMJ Open.. Studies suggest that this behavior is, among other things, associated with hyperactivity, poor attention, poor concentration, and peer relationship problems. Researchers say that children’s patterns of electronic media use are changing rapidly. Preschoolers’ use of mobile phones and tablets tripled between 2013 and 2017, and a recent survey shows that many 4-year-olds play games, use apps, and watch videos every day. I’m doing it. Concerns have been raised that the widespread use of electronic media by young children can impede healthy development, affect language and social skills, and encourage addictive behavior. Therefore, researchers are wondering if widespread use of electronic media among young children can affect their psychological health and well-being by the age of five, and various types of activities. Wanted to find out if could have an impact. They utilized participants in the Finnish CHILD-SLEEP longitudinal birth cohort study. This study regularly tracks the health and / or psychological well-being of children from prenatal (32 weeks) to 5 years of age. via Parent questionnaire. The final analysis included 699 children (333 girls; 366 boys) with complete health and questionnaire data available since 18 months. Parents reported how much time their children spent on electronic media, both weekdays and weekends, when they were 18 months and 5 years old. Parents specify how many hours the child watched the show on a TV or other device, and how many hours (at the age of 5) the child played the game on a computer, game console, mobile phone, tablet, or other device. Was asked. Responses were used to calculate the daily average of program viewing, game play, and total screen time. An 18-month-old toddler spent an average of 32 minutes a day on electronic media devices. By the age of 5, this increased to 114 minutes per day. By this age, more than two-thirds (67%) watched programs for more than an hour a day, and one in ten (11%) played games for more than an hour a day. This is alarming, as the maximum daily usage of electronic media recommended for preschoolers is 60 minutes. When the child was 5 years old, a validated questionnaire (FTF and SDQ) was used to assess the prevalence of “psychosocial symptoms.” Emotional and behavioral problems, lack of attention, hyperactivity, difficulty in making and maintaining friends. Researchers suggest that children spending less time on electronic media will probably spend less time interacting with their families, reading books, and playing. And at an early age, a child’s healthy social and emotional development depends on the dynamic interaction between social learning and environmental factors. “Our results show that a 5-year-old child spends significantly more time on electronic media than experts recommend. Our results also show that we use higher levels of electronic media. In particular, program viewing has been shown to be associated with issues of psychosocial outcomes. The use of electronic games was only associated with the inactivity of crude models, “the researchers said. .. “Children’s electronic media usage patterns may seem okay given their everyday use, but they are risky in the long run.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos