Mental health professionals focus on post-COVID stress disorders





Mental health professionals are focusing on different outcomes of the pandemic as vaccine deployments and fewer cases are approaching hope from the pandemic. Stress disorder after COVID .. After more than a year of persistent stress and loss the study It reveals high levels of psychological distress and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, especially for those suffering from COVID-19 and those at the forefront. Q & A: How long can you see the impact of a pandemic on mental health? “What we’re hearing now is thinking about this idea of ​​how to manage long-term stress conditions,” he said. Dr. Jonathan Pe, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Patient Safety and Clinical Quality, Duke University Health System. Bae and his team are looking for ways to help more than 20,000 staff, both professionally and personally, cope with the traumatic situations they have endured in the pandemic. Q & A: How to help manage your child’s mental health during a pandemic “The resources we need to do this are both to create a secure conversation space just to talk about what’s happening at the moment, and to prepare to support the mental health of our team members. It’s a little different. We expect it to increase in the next 6 months. “ According to Bae, the first strategy is immediate support for emotional needs. “We have pastors and social workers who provide emotional support. We are serious about creating ways for people to attract that support when a nasty event occurs.” He said. “The most targeted effort is where COVID was hit hardest,” he said. “This includes emergency rooms, intensive care units, and medical wards, so at this point we already have teams that we want to enter to support those people, but we like us to increase the availability of options. A program called Conversation with Colleagues essentially creates a safe place for people to come and talk about how hard all of this was. “ The long-term support strategy is being developed by Bae and his team for what he and other mental health professionals expect to grow in the coming months. Bae says his focus is on professional support for Duke Health healthcare professionals, but in a pandemic everyone is feeling somehow lost and talking about what you are feeling is mental health. This is an important first step in caring for your health. “I think I’ll name the emotions and verify them,” he said. “There were tremendous losses that we all experienced as a nation. Some of those losses are the losses of our loved ones, but we all lost or many of us lost something with this. I think it’s okay, to admit it and name that feeling sad, sad, disappointed so that we can begin to heal. ”

