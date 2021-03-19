Healthcare providers expect a surge as thousands of people try to book as the state opens the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 45.

State officials estimate that about 477,000 people are eligible for this latest group, but we are confident that fewer will soon jump into the scheduling process. They estimate that about 200,000 people are looking for appointments in the coming weeks.

Scheduled appointments are expected to re-clog hotlines and health websites, as well as people over the age of 55.

“They may have found them (planned) in a couple of weeks,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The message to the general public at Lamont is to be patient, work hard and remember that 200,000 weekly vaccinations are expected to arrive in the state in early April.

A partnership between Yale New Haven Health and the Public Health Service has shown that the initial dose provides considerable or 60 percent protection. However, for maximum protection, two doses of Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines are required, and a single dose of Johnson & Johnson shows fair protection.

“We are making really good progress,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an epidemiologist at Yale University. “This is really due to this age-based deployment. We need to increase access to vaccines in underserved communities.”

Here are some frequently asked questions for people seeking vaccines:

Do I have to pay anything if I get the vaccine?

Most vaccines are free and management fees are paid through insurance companies and Medicaid.

Do I need to make a reservation to get the vaccine?

Yes, vaccinations are by appointment only.

Where are the vaccines provided?

There are multiple vaccine sites. Expect to travel to get an early booking.

What if I make a reservation but can’t make an earlier reservation or get the planned vaccine elsewhere?

If you cannot make a reservation, please cancel. Vaccines are in high demand and Noshaw robs others in need of the vaccine. Healthcare professionals are urging people not to shop on multiple dates and locations as they can disrupt schedules and cause wasted doses.

Once eligibility begins, what is the fastest possible way to get a faster dose?

Please visit the provider’s website and create an account in advance. This allows you to register quickly when an appointment opens. Same as CVS, Walgreens Walmart, Stop & Shop. Consider delays before scheduling as the vaccine management system or (VAMS) portal requires an email verification process. Check midnight and early morning times for availability.

Can I be vaccinated if I am ill or in quarantine?

A: No. Wait until you’re fine.

Should I continue to wear a mask and take other precautions against COVID-19 once I receive the required vaccine dose?

Okay. At least for now, it’s important to follow all precautions, such as wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance from others, and frequent hand washing. Research continues, but no vaccine provides 100% protection against COVID-19, and even if the vaccine keeps the vaccine from getting sick, it can infect and spread the COVID-19 bacteria.

Do I need to wear a mask if I am with someone else who has been vaccinated?

The CDC says vaccinated people can gather indoors without a mask.

Can you see your grandchildren?

Answer from Harvard Medical School: If you have a fully vaccinated and healthy visit, but your grandchildren or adult children who have not yet been vaccinated live in one household, an indoor visit without a mask is recommended. No problem, the risk may be low. It is still possible to spread the virus, but healthy people, especially young people, have a low risk of developing severe COVID-19.

