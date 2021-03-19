COVID-19 Community Immunity still has a “way”

As many Los Angeles County residents become infected with COVID-19 or are vaccinated against the virus, many are beginning to wonder how long the pandemic will last.

Community immunity, or “herd immunity,” is effective when a sufficient number of people are protected from the disease. This is because you are already ill or have been vaccinated. This makes it harder for the virus to spread from person to person. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it protects even non-vaccinated people, such as newborns.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert and president’s chief medical adviser, said the country must achieve an immunization rate of about 80% to reach the milestone, but other health professionals. The house believes the threshold may be higher.

According to the county’s Public Health Service, here in Los Angeles County, the county has a population of over 10 million and 1.2 million have been infected with the virus so far.

Combined with the 2.7 million vaccinations given as of March 10, the county must at least double the vaccinated population before reaching herd immunity.

“Looking at the latest figures, there are several ways,” said Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, Head of Infectious Diseases, Southern California Permanente Medical Group and Head of Infectious Diseases at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City. Told.

“True herd immunity can only be achieved with high levels of vaccination worldwide, but it is likely to happen soon,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief scientific officer of the county’s Public Health Service. No, “I agreed.

However, as the spring and summer months approach and more time spent outdoors, when the virus is expected to diminish, some in the community, according to Dr. Tom Chen, an infectious disease specialist at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The long-awaited time you may buy.

“So let’s hope the vaccine catches up with the disease, and we can now knock it down,” Chen said.

Increasing vaccination is a way for these health professionals to safely and effectively achieve herd immunity, along with the CDC, as it is a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. I agree to provide the best way to do this.

Unlike traditional vaccines, these new COVID-19 vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines, also called mRNA vaccines, that do not contain the weakened or inactive form of the virus itself, but instead make a protein that provokes an immune response. To the cells of the body. , According to the CDC, it creates antibodies that protect against real viruses.

“The mRNA vaccine is much safer than any other vaccine I’ve ever received,” Chen said.

Still, Chiang believes that it is the variant of the virus that may cause problems in the future, as it may be more contagious or resistant to the vaccine.

“I think we’ll probably need all the boosters within about a year for any variant in our area,” he added.

Simon also added that new evidence suggests that these vaccines prevent many infections, but it is unclear how effective the vaccines are in preventing infections.

Fortunately, LA County continues to open up more eligibility classes, according to Hudson, and more recently, people up to the age of 16 with underlying illness have been vaccinated, Johnson & Johnson. Combined with the addition of vaccines. It’s a step in the right direction to the national arsenal.

“The best thing everyone can do is get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s their turn,” Hudson said. “Vaccination of as many people as possible safely and quickly is the way to get out of the pandemic.”

However, both Hudson and Simon believe that people under the age of 16 also need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Tests and vaccinations are underway for children aged 11 to 15 years, with younger children starting in the summer and vaccinations for middle and high school children and younger children in early 2022 by the fall. There is a possibility of being vaccinated. According to Hudson.

“Despite these challenges, we know that all three approved vaccines are very effective in preventing COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. This is all over 16 years of age. That’s why we encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as they qualify, “said Simon. “This provides strong protection from severe COVID infections, even with low levels of spread in the population.”

That said, these health professionals are working to keep residents (even those vaccinated) vigilant and to use public health practices that are in place to prevent the spread of the virus, such as hand washing. I agree that it is important to do so. , Wear a mask and physical distance.

“Conclusion: It takes months to achieve herd immunity with vaccination,” Hudson added. “Also, not everything returns to normal after achieving herd immunity. COVID-19 is highly infectious worldwide and continues to mutate rapidly. COVID-19 is not completely gone. Well, hopefully it’s much easier to manage because you can control it. “