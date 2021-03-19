New technology for diagnosing sleep apnea

Like eating and drinking, sleep is important for maintaining overall health and well-being. Did you know that we spend more than a third of our lives sleeping? Sleep is essential for recovery, energy savings, cell repair, hormone secretion (diurnal / nocturnal), relieving fatigue, rest and recovery. Read again- World Sleep Day: Wake up to a good night’s sleep

Sleep is a biological, chemical and physiological process that, along with exercise and nutrition, forms a health triad. Poor sleep quality can have dangerous consequences in the long run. Sleep deprivation can increase your risk of developing anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. Type II diabetes.. It can lead to work-related accidents, vehicles, road accidents, absenteeism, frequent hospital visits, and general practitioner visits. Sleep-related diseases are a pandemic because they threaten the health and quality of life of up to 45% of the world's population.

How to know the quality of sleep?

If you're thinking about how to determine or label your sleep good or bad. There are several factors that determine sleep quality, such as sleep duration, continuity (seamless sleep), and sleep depth.

A simple indicator of a good night’s sleep is that when you wake up you feel fresh and rejuvenated and you don’t want to sleep anymore.If your sleep is consistently poor, you need special attention to diagnose what kind of sleep Sleeping disorder, The person is suffering.

There are a variety of sleep-related disorders such as insomnia, OSAS, restless legs syndrome, parasomnia, somniloquy, sleepwalking, and narcolepsy. OSAS itself, as a single entity, causes 40% of all of these failures. Understand the high prevalence of OSAS.

What is sleep apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a respiratory arrest of 10 seconds or longer that repeatedly alters the body’s hemodynamics, which can lead to chronic health problems.

The most common symptom of OSA is loud, chronic snoring. Other symptoms are excessive daytime sleepiness, choking or gasping during sleep, lack of concentration, restless sleep, and morning headaches. Recent studies have shown that OSA is associated with many serious conditions. If left untreated, it can increase health problems such as diabetes. High blood pressure, MI (myocardial infarction), stroke (CVA), obesity, etc.

OSAS affects almost 20% of the population. Due to the lack of awareness of the general public, 90% of people are undiagnosed and less than 1% are being treated.

OSAS screening

There are specific quick screening methods available in OSAS, such as the STOP-Bang survey, Berlin Questionnaire, and Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). The most widely preferred questionnaire is the STOP-Bang questionnaire.

STOP-Bang Questionnaire:

Do you snore loudly?

Do you feel tired, sleepy and tired all day long?

Has anyone observed that breathing stops (obstruction) during sleep?

Do you have high blood pressure?

Does your BMI (Body Mass Index) exceed 35 Kg / m2?

Are you over 50?

40 cm or more around the neck

Gender-Are you a man?

If you answer “yes” to three or more questions, you are at greatest risk for OSAS. Once screened and labeled as a high-risk category, proper diagnosis and management can help.

OSAS diagnosis

The diagnosis of OSAS is based on the opinion of an ENT (OSA Surgeon) surgeon, sleep research, DISE (drug-induced sleep endoscopy), and dynamic MRI. Physical examinations by OSA specialists include throat, tongue, larynx, and nose assessments, neck circumference, BMI, congenital, and bone deformities that lead to static obstruction.

This test gives a fair idea of ​​the location and type of obstruction in the airways (static or dynamic). A sleep test is essential to confirm the diagnosis and assess the severity of OSA. It can be done in the comfort of your home. Sleep research reports allow experts to determine if a person has sleep apnea and whether it has been determined for its severity.

Sleep study

Sleep studies are studies conducted in a sleep lab, hospital, or at home. Changes in sleep-related vital parameters, run overnight to collect data. There are different types of sleep studies, including types I, II, III, and IV.

Sleep study type I is conducted in sleep laboratories and hospitals, where sleep technicians connect people with a variety of wires and sensors. Technicians attend all night and perform for a minimum of 8-9 hours all night. There are separate leads for ECG, EEG, EMG, nasal airflow, snoring sound recorders, abdominal and chest belts for recording breathing efforts, pulse oximeters, position sensors, camcorders for overnight recording, and more. In general, sleep study type II is advised for suspicious neurological causes or other non-OSA causes such as restless leg syndrome.

Type III studies are widely used when OSA is suspected. I will do it at home. The machine is portable. It uses fewer channels than Type I, making it easier to connect.

Type II and Type IV fall between these two major types of sleep research.

New non-contact technology sleep research method

These non-contact sleep research techniques COVID Status.

Ballistocardiography (BCG) technique

This is a new method of sleep research that works on the principle of Cardiovascular Vaccination (BCG). This technique non-invasively records heart rate, breathing, and body movements. In this method, a stripped mat containing the sensor is held under the sleeping mattress and the probe is applied to one of the fingers. You can collect total sleep time data and retrieve it later.

Many people are not accustomed to sleeping with so many sensors, the wiring of the human body when you are connected for sleep research. The situation itself can interfere with the individual’s sleep and make him or her uncomfortable. In such cases, non-contact technology sleep research methods work well.

Peripheral artery tonometry (PAT) technology

With this technique, only a single finger probe is used for evaluation. This is one sleep test and disposable sleep kit that guarantees no risk of contamination. The report is comprehensive and easy to interpret.

When sleep research is done in either way, reports are generated with the help of data collected overnight and dedicated software (an app created for the same purpose).

The report is comprehensive. Various factors such as pulse rate, snoring, and breathing effort are displayed. Apnea, Hypopnea, oxygen saturation, etc. It also provides the Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), which determines the severity of OSA.

AHI less than 5 is considered normal, 5-20 is mild, 20-40 is moderate, and AHI greater than 40 is considered severe OSA.

Diagnosis and detection of severity lead to further management aspects of OSA. At this point, it is very important to mention that few people have a simple nose without airway obstruction. It can be diagnosed very well by sleep studies. Such simple stuffy nose is treated or managed differently than those with obstructive symptoms.

For people who snore simply, the purpose of treatment is not to relieve the obstruction, but to eliminate the sound of snoring. It can be managed using simpler techniques such as laser, injection somnoplasty, exercise and so on.

If the AHI is between 6 and 40, the person needs to further evaluate the OSA to know the exact location and location of the airway obstruction. It can be a single site or multiple sites.

According to the VOTE classification, the site can be vellum, oropharynx, tongue, or epiglottis. DISE (drug-induced sleep endoscopy) or dynamic MRI can help assess the site of obstruction.

DISE (drug-induced sleep endoscopy)

As the name implies, knowing is endoscopy The exact level of airway obstruction while the patient is sleeping. Sleep is induced using medications such as Dexmed and Propofol. It is done in OT. Once the desired level of sedation is achieved, a flexible nasopharyngeal laryngoscope is introduced through the nose and heads towards the larynx, assessing various areas such as the belam, mesopharynx, and tongue base along the way to the epiglottis and vocal cords. And proceed more slowly. A report is produced showing the level of airway obstruction according to the VOTE classification.

Dynamic MRI

Dynamic MRI also shows the exact location of the obstacle. This is done in an MRI gantry where the patient sleeps naturally without sedatives.

The advantage of this method is that there is no anesthesia or hospitalization, Natural sleep..

The results of both evaluation methods are comparable and one can replace the other

OSAS management

This condition is very well managed overall. Multiple treatment options such as surgery, laser, ablation, high frequency, non-surgical options such as the use of C PAP, Bi-PAP machines, fat loss programs, exercise, lifestyle changes, etc. are combined according to individual needs Will be done.

Everyone with OSAS is treated with their requirements in mind. That is, treatment is customized to suit your needs, age, gender, occupation, health, and more.

Surgical treatment

Surgical treatment options include nasal surgery (septiotomy, turbine plasty, tracheostomy, endoscopic sinus surgery for nasal polyposis, tumors, etc.), palatal surgery (palatoplasty, and its various correction techniques). , Patal implants, etc.), basal tongue surgery (mid-gloss resection or tongue plasty, SMELL Submucosal, etc.). Midline endoscopic tongue floor dissolution, TORSTrans oral robotic surgery, MMA (maxillomandibular joint movement), hyoid suspension, genioglossus anterior movement, weight loss surgery, RFVTR (high frequency volumetric tissue reduction), tracheostomy, etc. .. From this basket of available surgery options, the surgery you need is selected. A specific person who deals with airway obstruction. In this way, surgical treatment is tailored to all individuals by treating the surgeon.

Non-surgical treatment

Non-surgical treatment options include CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure), bi-level therapy, nocturnal oxygen therapy, upper airway exercise (for mild OSA), sleep hygiene, and lifestyle changes (diet, fat loss). ), Oral instruments, etc.

CPAP is the safest, most effective and most widely accepted treatment for OSA. CPAP machines increase throat air pressure to prevent airway collapse during sleep. This includes a pump that supplies air with gentle pressure to the mask that covers the nose and mouth during sleep. The main drawback of this machine is its low compliance.

Alternative treatment

Muscle function exercise is widely accepted as both mild OSAS and post-treatment maintenance therapy. This includes movements of the lips, tongue, palate, neck and throat. yoga It has a very important role to play. In particular, Bhramari, Ujjayi pranayama, Kapalbhati and Simhasana are one of the few names that have a positive effect on snoring management.

OSA specialists determine the overall treatment line, taking into account a variety of factors such as the patient’s AHI score, age, occupation, other comorbidities, and personal choices. This is a combination of surgical and non-surgical methods to achieve the desired results.

Sleep hygiene

Finally, everyone should follow these good sleep habits, sleep hygiene for a quality sleep experience.

Establish good sleep and wake-up time

If you are taking a nap, do not exceed 30 minutes

Avoid excessive alcohol and smoking at least 4 hours before sleep

Avoid caffeine 6 hours before bedtime

Avoid heavy, sweet and spicy foods 4 hours before bedtime

Exercise regularly, but not just before bedtime

Use comfortable bedding

Find a comfortable room temperature setting and ventilate your bedroom well

Block all distracting noise and eliminate as much light as possible

Book your bed just for sleep and sex.Avoid using it for work or general recreation

(Dr. Kabita Chaudary, Consultant-Otorhinolaryngology, Jupiter Hospital, Pune)

Published: March 19, 2021 12:00 pm | Updated: March 19, 2021 12:01 pm







