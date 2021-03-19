Colorado Health Department is ready for millions of people to be vaccinated





Colorado Springs — As the state enters the new COVID-19 vaccine phase, an additional 2.5 million Colorados will be eligible for vaccination. Phase 1 B4 vaccination efforts will begin on Friday, opening doors for people over the age of 50, frontline workers, high-risk people, continuation of state government activities, and continuation of local governments. It will be opened. Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer of CDPHE, said: CDPHE said at a press conference Thursday that COVID-19-related hospitalization cases had peaked across the state last month. They also hope that new CDC regulations will be rolled out as more coloradans are vaccinated. “The CDC helps us determine when we are not wearing masks, as we can clearly see when they are coming or as more people are vaccinated,” France said. I did. Colorado also expects vaccine shipments to increase in the coming weeks, which will increase the doses administered within the state. A total of 6 COVID-19 community vaccination sites have been set up in Colorado. “These sites are designed to allow 6,000 doses per day and we plan to increase these sites,” said Scott Sherman of Brigadier General at CONat. Guard; UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force Director. As the supply of vaccines increased, CHPE stated that its goal was to run each community site six days a week. Despite the expected millions of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, health professionals continue to demand that people remain cautious. “You can’t be alert. You’ll need to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away. You may be infected or you may be infected asymptotically,” Sherman said. Currently, El Paso County has received more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19. The El Paso County Health Department said it took 62 days to reach 100,000 doses and only 30 days for the next 100,000 doses. If you want to know if you or your family are eligible for 1B4, State Health Department website.

