Asian Americans have a lower screening rate for colorectal cancer

(((Please clickHerereadChineseversion.)

March is Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer affects the colon and rectum that make up the large intestine at the posterior end of the digestive tract. CRC is the third most common cancer in the United States and the second most common type of cancer in the Asian-American community. Sampan learned more about the disease at the St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center Gastroenterologist Center by interviewing a bilingual gastroenterologist, Dr. Zhuo Geng.

Born in Shandong, China, Dr. Geng came to the United States at the age of 16 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. She then went to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center for medical school. While there, Dr. Gen said she was initially “involved in research focused on screening and prevention of colon cancer in poorly serviced communities.” He then came to Boston after completing his training in Cleveland, Ohio, and finally a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Minnesota.

Being able to speak both Mandarin and English, Dr. Geng emphasized the importance of Asian Americans being screened for CRC. “Asian Americans are, in fact, one of the countries with the lowest screening rates for colon cancer in the United States. That is, about 52% have the latest screening. That is, about Asian Americans. Half have not undergone up-to-date screening according to recommendations, which is compared to 66% of non-Hispanic whites, “says Dr. Geng. “Overall, awareness of the need for colon cancer screening is actually relatively high among the general public, but it is not due to its limited penetration into the Asian-American community. The screening rate is relatively low compared to Hispanic Caucasians. “

According to Dr. Gen, there are several reasons why Asian Americans have low screening rates. One of the main reasons is the language barrier. Dr. Gen said: “Not all Asian Americans are fluent in English. There are some studies showing that more than 30% of Asian Americans are actually limited in English proficiency.” In addition to this problem. Often, access to interpreting services is restricted or medical providers who speak another language are restricted. This makes it difficult for healthcare providers to start a conversation about colon cancer, ”says Dr. Geng.

In addition, there seems to be a stereotype and perception that Asian Americans are healthy and generally have a low risk of cancer. Dr. Gen said this is not true. “When you look at the cancer rates of Asian Americans compared to other ethnic groups, the risk of cancer is actually not that high compared to other ethnic groups, but the problem is screening,” she said. There is also a culture of seeing a doctor only when symptoms occur. However, “colon cancer is completely asymptomatic and can only show symptoms in the late stages,” said Dr. Geng. “Screening is for patients with average risk and asymptomatic.”

There are several different types of CRC screening. According to Dr. Gen, there are different layers. The first layer is colonoscopy and is considered the “gold standard” for CRC screening. This is a direct visualization of the colon with a detection rate of 95% to 98% for early-stage or precancerous polyps. If rejected, the following steps and options for those at average risk include options such as the fecal immunochemical test (FIT), which is a stool test to check for blood hidden in the stool. It will be. The sensitivity of FIT to detect cancer is 80% for cancer in people with cancer and only 30% for advanced adenomas (benign tumor cells). If the FIT test is positive, the patient must also undergo colonoscopy. Another type of screening is the FIT DNA test, which is a combination of FIT and check DNA markers. This is an expensive test and should be done more often and is recommended every 3 years. Other types of examinations include computed tomography (CT) colonography, which is a CT imaging examination, and sigmoidoscopy, which is a short version of colonoscopy. The most appropriate type of test depends on the discussion between the patient and the doctor.

Patients with no family history of the disease and no risk factors or symptoms such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or Crohn’s disease were originally required to be screened by age 50 years. However, in November 2020, the Multisocial Task Force recommended that colorectal cancer screening begin at age 45, as an increase in younger patients with CRC was observed.

The exact cause of the CRC is unknown, but Dr. Geng describes several factors that can increase the risk of developing a CRC. These include smoking, obesity, eating processed lean meats, and eating a low-fiber diet. The disease also has several genetic factors, including a predisposed risk if someone in the family has a history of CRC.

There are also ways to prevent colon polyps if they are detected early by screening. “Not all polyps are cancerous, but it can take years to develop into cancer,” said Dr. Gen. Therefore, screening is important to be able to detect and even prevent colon cancer. “When we talk about prevention, we prevent the formation of cancer,” she said. This is a normal part of the colonoscopy procedure and all types of polyps are removed from the colon.

CRC screening is usually provided by the primary care provider during regular examinations. Regardless of the type of screening, Dr. Geng emphasizes: Doctors are responsible for discussing all types of cancer screening options, but the final choice is patient. “

(((Please clickHerereadChineseversion.)