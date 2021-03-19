Nevada Exceeds 1 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Dose Milestone

Carson City — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Thursday that more than one million coronavirus vaccines have been given in the state since it was first given in December.

“This milestone marks an important moment when the Nevadans fight to end the pandemic, but it is measured against the heavy weight on all Nevadans over the past year,” he said in advance. Said in the recorded video.

Million include doses manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, accounting for those who received only one injection, as well as those who received the second dose required for a particular vaccine. .. As of Wednesday, 360,245 residents were fully vaccinated and 641,517 were first dosed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 300,415 inhabitants have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,157 have died from the virus. The number of newly identified cases and deaths reported daily has plummeted in recent months as the vaccine was given to high-risk groups, including the elderly and front-line workers.

Sisorak announced on Wednesday that all residents over the age of 16 are eligible to book their vaccine from April 5th. The state will gradually lift capacity restrictions on businesses and meetings, giving county authorities decision-making power on May 1.

___

Sam Metz is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America Is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.

Back to top