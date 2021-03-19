Addressing Postmenopausal Tummy Fat; How to Deal with Erectile Dysfunction | Home Focus

Q: I’ve been through the menopause for a year now, but for the first time I have tummy fat. I also gained weight. How can I reverse this trend and lose fat? — Lanny F., Portland, Oregon

A: You are not alone. In the United States, nearly 75% of women over the age of 55 are overweight or obese. Fighting it is a priority for maximizing the length of life and, most importantly, the quality of life.

One of the reasons older women gain weight is that their blood levels of estradiol, a type of estrogen, drop measurable after menopause. That change in estradiol also changes one of its biotransforms, testosterone (yes, women have testosterone), which together change the way calories are burned and fat is managed. But researchers have found that hormone levels aren’t the only thing that’s down.

Study in International Journal of Obesity 158 healthy premenopausal women over the age of 43 were followed for 4 years. Researchers have found that menopausal women have half the physical activity of the premenopausal four years, and their level of activity remains low. And while all of the studies added visceral abdominal fat, postmenopausal women added the most.

The fat in the stomach accumulates around the internal organs, promotes systemic inflammation, and increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, dementia, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer. Of course, there are also depression, worsening sex life, and digestive problems.

What can you do about it? Lots. You can rebuild your muscle mass with 20-30 minutes of resistance and strength training 2-3 times a week, and do more than 150 minutes of high-intensity interval aerobic exercise a week. You can also improve your diet by eliminating super-processed foods, enriched flours, partially hydrogenated oils, saturated and trans fats. It reduces the inflammation that stores fat.

Need help? Check “How to lose weight after menopause” and “Remove tummy fat”. DoctorOz.com..Or borrow our book You: Keep youth Revised from the library in the neighborhood.

Q: I’m experiencing erectile dysfunction — I’m 45 years old — and I’ve tried one of the pills they advertise, but it really doesn’t help. What is the best treatment? —FJ, Chicago

A: More than 30 million men in the United States are working on erectile dysfunction. Causes range from surgery such as medication, psychological and emotional confusion, and prostatectomy to low hormone levels, obesity, atherosclerosis and smoking. As the sedentary lifestyle, diabetes and obesity epidemics spread to men in their 30s and 40s, ED is affecting more young men. According to a 2013 study, 25% of men seeking treatment for newly developed ED were under the age of 40.

Being healthy is the number one step towards long-term improvement of all physical functions, including sexual function. So eat a healthy plant-based diet, do a lot of exercise, get good sleep habits, and take statins and other medications as needed.

Some medicines promise to be useful immediately. They are PDE5 inhibitors such as sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), vardenafil (Levitra or Staxin), avanafil (Stendra).However, according to a study by, about 30% to 40% of men taking them have no effect. Advances in treatment in urology. To make matters worse, many generics offer only 10% to 15% of the active ingredients listed on the label.

Now, JAMA network Taking antioxidants such as L-arginine with PDE5 inhibitors is said to be more effective. (You can get them by chewing spinach or kale.) This combo is especially useful for lowering testosterone levels and ED associated with prostatectomy, but researchers have found it to be a first-line treatment for everyone. It suggests that it should be. The duo works as follows: PDE5 inhibitors suppress enzymes that can block blood flow to and from the penis. Antioxidants increase the level of nitric oxide, which relaxes blood vessels, and secondly increases blood flow.

Another tip: If your ED has an emotional component, talk to your therapist. These drugs are not a cure for psychological disorders.

Mehmet Oz, MD is the host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and Mike Roizen, MD is the Honorary Chief Wellness Officer of the Cleveland Clinic. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Oz and Dr. Roisen. [email protected].. (C) 2021 Michael Roizen, MD and Mehmet Oz, MD Distributors King Features Syndicate, Inc.