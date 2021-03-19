Proteins only help muscle development: myths or facts?Experts revealed

Proteins are important components of muscle, skin, hair, nails, as well as antibodies, hormones and cell structures. Protein has emerged as the most common major nutrient because we don’t know how much carbohydrate and fat we can eat. Nevertheless, proteins can still be misunderstood. Most of us know that proteins only help muscle development. Our body breaks it down into amino acids and uses these amino acids for muscle recovery and rebuilding. But that’s partly true. Protein doesn’t just build muscle. Proteins are one of three major food groups and are composed of amino acids that function as “building block” cells. These cells need proteins to proliferate and repair. There are several natural resources that add protein to your diet. Foods such as fish, chicken, eggs, legumes and dairy products are rich in protein and can be added to your daily diet.

How Do Proteins Help Muscle Development?

protein It is the source of muscle gain. This important component is a necessity for all the daily tasks and uses of your body. Despite the myths and assumptions about how much protein should or should not be consumed, it is important to match the accumulated protein with the remaining nutritional intake.Many people correctly identify proteins with Muscle mass, And the proteins and amino acids that make it up are the building blocks of your body’s muscle tissue. If your muscles are buildings, bricks are proteins.

Protein doesn’t just build muscle. (Photo provider: iStock)

Your body makes some of these amino acids, but nine are recognized as essential amino acids (EAA) because they cannot be formed in the body.Instead, you should consume EAAs from food sources such as: beans, nuts And soy.. A diet containing mixed amino acids helps maximize muscle protein production.

The amino acid leucine is involved in many assimilation (muscle building) processes. This is known as the “leucine-inducing principle” because the right amount of leucine induces muscle protein synthesis. Proteins are especially important in muscle building because amino acids (protein building blocks) help rebuild and maintain muscle tissue. After training, the protein helps heal from exercise, as the muscles tear slightly during exercise.

Simply eating more protein does not mean gaining muscle mass. In addition to exercise and weight training, you need a healthy and balanced diet of fruits, vegetables and complex carbohydrates.

You need exercise and weight training along with a healthy and balanced diet. (((Photo provider: iStock)

Here are some interesting things Protein-rich snack ideas What you can try:

1. Mochi and peanut butter

Mochi energizes you and peanut butter keeps you full and provides protein.

2. Yogurt and banana

Greek yogurt contains more protein than regular yogurt due to its strain. Try this snack before pre-workout.

3. Something with an egg

Eggs are great not only for breakfast, but also for eating at any time of the day. They contain all the important amino acids your body needs to go through the diet.

Other essential nutrients for building muscle that you have to load:

To build muscle mass efficiently, you want to make sure you have the right balance of calories and nutrients to sustain your workout. Some of the nutrients involved in muscle building are:

1. Carbohydrate

Many bodybuilders consider carbs to be rivals, and that may be a mistake. Yes, highly processed carbs and sweets are not good for you.But correct carbohydrate What’s in whole grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables helps promote exercise, including muscle work.

2. Fat

Dietary fat is often underestimated by athletes. Like carbohydrates fat You may have an unreasonable bad image. A small amount of proper fat is very important. Fatty acids are an important structural part of all cell membranes, including muscle cells. The body relies on fat to stimulate low intensity, long-term exercise.

3. Calcium

It also affects muscles by controlling contractions. This involves controlling the heart rate because the heart is the muscle that pumps blood. calcium It is produced when nerves are activated by muscles.

Conclusion:

It’s completely mythical. Protein not only binds to muscles, but also helps keep the brain, immune system, hair healthy and hormones. In short, food proteins perform the following functions in terms of immune health: they support a strong immune system, help healing and repair, and develop antibodies. Apart from protein, many other nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, zinc, carbohydrates, fats and potassium are also required for muscle development.

About the author: Dietitian Vidhi Chawla specializes in managing women’s problems such as malnutrition, weight loss / gain, detoxification, pediatric nutrition, PMS, prenatal and postnatal pregnancy, and menopause. Delhi.

