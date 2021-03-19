As the number of Covid-19 cases declines, hospitals strive to resume more services

The UK’s leading cardiopulmonary hospital is working to resume non-urgent services as the number of Covid-19 patients gradually declines and relocated staff are able to return to their normal departments from the emergency room. I’m out.

Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge has continued emergency surgery throughout the pandemic, including heart and lung transplants, but approximately 140 registered nurses have been assigned to the critical care ward or to assist in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Relocated to the respiratory ward.

As a result, some services, including planned elective heart surgery, need to be reduced and staff are currently working to increase capacity.

Caslab at Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge (Jogidens, PA)

As the anniversary of the first national blockade on March 23 approached, PA News Agency was granted rare behind-the-scenes access to the hospital.

David Jenkins, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, said coronavirus patients still occupy about half the beds in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

According to recently available figures, 38 patients were receiving critical care, 18 of whom were Covid-positive.

Many services, including lung cancer and emergency heart surgery, continued throughout the pandemic, but planned elective heart surgery patients were “lost and had to wait longer,” he said.

Cardiologists perform surgery on patients at Royal Papworth Hospital (Jogidens, PA).

Jenkins, 56, said: “We are trying as hard as we can to resume normal service, but because there are still many Covid patients in the intensive care unit, we have less than half the capacity of regular selective heart surgery. Staff are in the intensive care unit. It will be relocated.

“The more staff we have, the more heart surgery we can do. That’s our limit at the moment.”

He said he “recovered really quickly” after the first wave of service.

“Patients with heart and lungs are always worried that they haven’t actually seen or seen a doctor during the Covid wave, so there are unmet needs and waiting lists. I’m worried that it’s still quite expensive at this point because of the reduced number of surgeries, “he said.

“I hope it will recover rapidly in the coming months, but it can take up to a year to get back to steady state, so it’s not going to end.”

Surgical team at the theater of Royal Papworth Hospital (Joe Giddens / PA)

Intensive care unit consultant Stephen Webb said the capacity of the intensive care unit almost doubled from about 33 beds to 65 beds at the height of the first wave.

“We had to stretch our resources thinner,” said Dr. Webb, 45.

“We had to open up other areas in the hospital, which was once an outpatient clinic and formerly a Japanese ward, in order to become a critical care unit.”

He said some services were “completely shut down” in the first wave, but then restarted and continued in the second wave.

“Royal Papworth is very aware that it has a commitment and belief that it needs to treat patients with all forms of heart and lung disease, not just Covid patients,” he said. It was.

Nurses tend to take care of patients in the critical room (Joe Giddens / PA)

Cardiologist Patrick Calvert said the first wave reduced the number of patients with a heart attack.

“Then, of course, people still discovered that they had a heart attack. They simply came to the hospital and weren’t treated,” said Calvert, 45.

“This is clearly a dangerous situation.”

He said the number of patients with heart attacks increased during the second wave, adding: “

He continued. “Of course, I lost a lot of staff to treat someone with Covid in the intensive care unit, which meant it was difficult to maintain normal service.

Patient is ready for CT scan (Joe Giddens / PA)

“We have been running services for heart attacks, and I emphasize that it is important for people to show those symptoms.

“And now that the second blockade is nearing its end, we are trying to catch up with patients with stable symptoms and coronary artery disease as well as structural heart disease.

“The staff are working very hard to treat patients who have been waiting for treatment.”

Dr. Robert Lintall, Chief Cancer Clinician, said referrals to Lung Cancer from other hospitals to Royal Papworth were reduced by up to 80% at the start of the first wave.

He said it had risen to about 75% of regular referrals by late 2020 and continued into the second wave.

“As the number of cases of Covid decreases and the number of vaccination programs increases, I think people will be more confident to come out for help,” said a pulmonologist consultant, 54.

NHS is a “very safe place” and “I definitely want you to come forward if you have any symptoms.”