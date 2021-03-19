Greenville Women Celebrate 15 Years Without Colon Cancer

This year, Shirley Osborne celebrates 15 years without cancer.

Her journey-diagnosis and treatment-lasted less than a year.

It began on the day of Martin Luther King in 2006, when she was seen by a doctor, and five days later, Osborne had surgery to remove a 12-inch cancerous mass from her lower intestine and part of her bladder.

Osborne will meet an oncologist the next week for treatment planning. She was 55 years old and was told that there were too many cancer cells because one cancer cell that escaped surgery could spread to other organs such as the lungs and liver.

Increased Colon Cancer Screening Can Be Lifesaver

In 2006, colon cancer screening was not a priority. Even today, healthcare professionals continue to improve screening rates.

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women, if gender-dominant cancers (prostate cancer in men and breast cancer in women) are not taken into account. Colorectal Cancer Prevention NetworkSaid the secretary-general.

She adds that colon cancer mortality does not have to be very high.

“This is the second deadliest [cancer]Thibault said, because it is also the most preventable cancer, mainly due to the fact that people delay screening.

Most colon cancers arise from polyps in the colon and rectum. Screening can detect these polyps and prevent the development of cancer if they are removed early enough.

Men are 30% more likely to be diagnosed and 46% more likely to die of colon cancer than women. According to the State Department of Health, blacks are 21% more likely to be diagnosed and 50% more likely to die than whites.

Colon cancer decreased in the elderly due to increased screening, but increased among adolescents. American Cancer Society..

Last August, actor and Anderson native Chadwick Boseman He died of colon cancer at the age of only 43.

Colon cancer has a 90% 5-year survival rate when detected early, but only 39% is screened early. American Cancer Society.. If found late, the survival rate drops to 14%.

Osborne wasn’t rethinking health insurance until 2012, when he knew how terrible it was.

Osborne, an educator now retired from the Greenville School District, thought he had survived stage 3 cancer, but a pathology report sent to an insurance agency showed that he was in stage 4. It was.

“Here I think of myself as a miracle 15 years later,” Osborne said.

It took 35 days of radiation therapy and 6 months of oral chemotherapy (14 days for medication and 7 days for drug holidays) before she was declared cancer-free.

“There was no hair loss, but there was typical nausea, vomiting, and malaise. Palmer sole“Osborn said.

The end of her treatment coincided with a planned business trip to Italy. Her doctor started her rehab early, leaving her with chemotherapy for a few months, strengthening her strength before the trip, and her treatment ended while in Rome.

“Some of me wanted to throw the bottle into the fountain,” Osborne said. “I didn’t throw it into the fountain, but it was an incredible gift.”

She has done a great job with the medical team, who acted swiftly and made her feel like a person rather than a patient. Osborne said he knew that others weren’t so lucky because he had some close friends who died of various cancers.

“That’s the reality, but I’m grateful that I’ve spent every day since the end of my treatment.”

CDC grants to improve screening at SC

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and health officials are trying to increase screening rates when screening (and primary care visits) has diminished due to a pandemic.

According to the report, colonoscopy and biopsy decreased by 90% in mid-April 2020 compared to mid-April 2019. National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable..

They estimate that there are 18,800 diagnostic failures or delays between March and June, and delays in pandemic screening can lead to over 4,500 over-deaths over the next decade.

Last summer, the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network, which is part of the University of South Carolina, received a $ 3.6 million grant from the CDC to improve and enhance state colon cancer screening over the next five years.

South Carolina ranks 28th in the state with a 50-64 year old cleaning rate (64.5% screening rate) and 17th with a 65-75 year old screening rate (80.5%). NCCRT State Report..

CCPN is tasked with working with half a dozen healthcare systems, including Clemson’s AnMed Health and Foothills Community Health Care, to streamline screening referrals and work with patients to comply with screening.

This includes specific improvements in colon cancer risk factors to know when to refer patients for screening and educate patients about the importance of screening.

They currently have nine navigators around the state to help patients access screening. They work within the community and are often bilingual — one speaks five languages.

“There is a lot of education that needs to be done in different community pockets based on risk,” Thibault said. “So we do a lot of education around it.”

Breaking down the cultural barrier as well as the language barrier is the key to what they do. The way you talk about colon cancer and colonoscopy with different demographic groups can affect their participation in screening, Thibault said.

According to the NCCRT, in a group of Asian Americans, dealing with the fear of testing and the importance of being screened in the absence of symptoms worked well, and dealing with costs was African American. Is important for. Messaging guidebook For different populations.

When should i be screened

Screening depends on age and individual risk factors. According to the Health and Environment Administration website, screening is usually recommended to begin at age 45.

If the patient has a family history of colon cancer, the person should be screened 10 years before the age at which the family was diagnosed.

Osborne had no history of cancer on either side of the family. Her two sons will be screened by the age of 45.

She is also regularly screened to make sure the cancer doesn’t recur — she had a colonoscopy every three years, but now her doctor says it’s five years. He says it can be different.

Tibaud himself was screened early for family history and a “bad” polyp was discovered when she was 32 years old.

“It’s very preventable,” Thibault said. “And if I didn’t know about my risk factors, I would probably have cancer now.”

Irregular factors such as chronic diarrhea and constipation can also encourage early screening.

Screening is done by either colonoscopy or stool test.

A clean colonoscopy is usually valid for 10 years. A stool test should be done annually. However, unless you have a positive test, you will need to have a colonoscopy every three years.