Double lung transplant using donor organs previously COVIDed at Northwestern University





Chicago (WLS)-A surgeon in Northwestern medicine performed a double lung transplant in a patient using lungs from a donor who previously had COVID-19, the healthcare provider said Friday. The transplant recipient is a man in Illinois in his 60s. He received lungs from a mildly symptomatic donor. Donors died of something unrelated and no longer had a COVID when they died. The patient is working in healthcare and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May 2020 with permanent lung damage. Related: Northwestern medicine performing double lung transplantation in the most ill COVID-19 patients He was placed on a ventilator and life support system. After spending a week on the waiting list for transplantation, the patient received life-saving treatment in February and became one of the first known COVID-19 survivors in the United States to receive lungs from a donor who recovered from the virus. .. “This is a milestone in lung transplantation,” said Dr. Ankit Barrat, MD, Head of Thoracic Surgery and Surgical Director of the Northwestern Medical Lung Transplantation Program, who performed this procedure. “To date, 30 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, many of whom are registered as organ donors. They said’no’just because they had been infected with COVID-19 in the past. If so, the donor pool will be significantly reduced. Large output gap. After having a case of mild to moderate COVID-19, if Americans are unable to donate organs, we will have major problems. “ Double Lung Transplant COVID-19 Survivors Look Back on Increased Hospitalizations and Deaths and Provide Advice A fluid test was done to confirm that the virus had been removed from the lungs. “Studies show that if the nasal swab is negative 8-10 days after the symptoms of COVID-19, there is no live virus in the airways, but the nasal swab does not check if the virus has been removed. Your lungs.” Said Dr. Bharat. “You can’t just rely on a nasal swab to see if the donor has cleared the virus. You need to check the lung fluid. Both the swab and lung fluid have been removed from the virus and are permanent on a lung biopsy. We are confident in the quality of the donor’s lungs because the lungs are damaged if nothing is found. The first “COVID to COVID” patient receives a beautiful and healthy lung and is at the optimal pace. Continues to recover. “ “Thank you”: COVID devastated man undergoes a rare double lung transplant at Northwestern University Since the pandemic began, Northwestern Medicine surgeons have completed 14 double lung transplants for COVID-19 survivors. This is most common in any hospital in the world.

