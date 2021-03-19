Doctors Suggest Covid-19 Can Cause Diabetes | Coronavirus

A cohort of scientists around the world believes that there is increasing evidence that Covid-19 can cause diabetes in some patients.

Professor Francesco Rubino of King’s College London is leading a call for a complete investigation into the possible links between the two illnesses. With an increase in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes in people infected with the coronavirus, some doctors say that the virus can cause a whole new form of diabetes by interfering with glucose metabolism. I am considering it.

Rubino first realized the possibility of a link during a tea party with a colleague over Zoom, where anecdotal incidents were being exchanged.

Rubino et al. Set up a pool of these reports and a registry to start analysis.Principal Investigator Registry We received reports from more than 350 individual clinicians suspected of having encountered one or more cases of Covid-induced diabetes-the number was difficult to ignore.

“In the last few months, there has been an increase in the number of patients who develop diabetes during or shortly after the Covid-19 experience. We are now beginning to believe that the link is probably true. – It has the ability of the virus to cause glucose metabolism dysfunction, “Rubino said.

He said it would be difficult to prove if there was a biological connection without a substantial database. “We said it was worth embarking on an investigation, especially given the scale of the pandemic, as this could be a serious problem.”

Existing diabetics are at increased risk of serious complications from Covid-19 and are on the UK priority list. Get vaccinated.. The association of other viruses with diabetes and the way the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, invades multiple organs raises concerns.

“In my opinion, there is no doubt that Covid-19 is certainly the cause of new diabetes,” said Paul Jimmet, a professor of diabetes at Monash University in Australia. “But we still don’t fully understand. First, scale, and second, which of our assumptions is the main factor.”

Scientists hypothesize that Sars-CoV-2 may interfere with glucose metabolism by interacting with a receptor called ACE-2 and infiltrating cells in various organs, including the pancreas. I’m standing. Another potential explanation is the body’s flood of antibody reactions intended to fight the virus, which overreacts and attacks the key organs that maintain normal blood sugar levels.

“Now, these are all theories … not philosophical, but based on the experience of biology and other viruses,” said Rubino, chair of metabolic and obesity surgery.

Other viruses – especially Enterovirus infection – It is associated with the cause of type 1 diabetes, where the body attacks cells in the pancreas and blocks insulin production. Enterovirus antibodies have been recorded at higher levels in pregnant mothers of children with type 1 diabetes, and enterovirus infections are detected in children who develop this condition compared to siblings who do not. There is a tendency.

Dr. Sathish Thirunavukkarasu, a researcher at McMaster University in Canada, Review Includes eight studies from different countries from the first five months of the pandemic. Thirunavukkarasu et al. Found a total of 492 newly diagnosed diabetics, or a pooled proportion of 14.4%, among 3,711 hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

He explained that these numbers include both Covid-19 patients who were first diagnosed with diabetes and those who had previously had diabetes but did not know they had diabetes. ..

It’s hard to ignore the dramatic symptoms of type 1 diabetes, where the body doesn’t make any insulin. However, in type 2 diabetes, where the body is unable to make enough insulin or insulin does not work properly, the symptoms gradually appear and are often overlooked.

about 3.9 million people in the UK Diabetes has been diagnosed as of 2019, but doctors believe there are thousands of people who remain undiagnosed, Probably worsening statistics For a pandemic.

Ian Braithwaite, an NHS physician and co-founder of Habitual, a diabetes prevention and reversal company, said that cases of diabetes have recovered or have a sugar content because analysis by Thirunavukkarasu and his colleagues is also limited to hospitalized patients. Whether an increase in the risk of diabetes puts the patient at risk.

Elevated sugar content has nothing to do with diabetes and the body’s response to infection. In addition, doctors emphasize that steroids used to treat certain patients with Covid-19 are also known to raise blood sugar levels.

Other recent studies have associated Covid-19 with newly developed diabetes to varying degrees. Chinese researchers who followed 2,469 Covid-19 patients after being discharged for 6 months recorded 58 cases of newly developed diabetes (about 2.35%)..Another study that examined the results of 47,780 Covid-19 patients within 5 months of discharge in the United Kingdom Found 4.9% of patients were diagnosed with diabetes after discharge..