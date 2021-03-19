Even small amounts of sugar are harmful





It is well known that too much sugar can have a negative impact on your health.

However, the effects of small amounts of sugar have not been extensively investigated.

New research suggests that even moderate amounts of sugar can have a negative impact on our health Sugar is added to many of the foods we consume on a daily basis, from canned baked beans and yogurt to juices and soft drinks. We know that sugar is very high in calories and that excessive intake can lead to chronic illnesses such as diabetes. There is widespread debate about the extent of the harmful effects of sugar and how much sugar needs to be consumed to compromise our health. To address this knowledge gap, researchers at the University of Zurich and the University of Zurich Hospital Survey Investigate the effects of moderate amounts of sugar on metabolic health. Drink sweet drinks every day The study included 94 healthy male participants in groups who consumed beverages sweetened with one of three types of sugar: fructose, glucose, or sucrose. There was also a control group who completely refrained from sweet drinks. While previous studies focused primarily on the effects of sugar overdose, this study examined how a moderate amount of 80g per day affects metabolism. Participants consumed sugar drinks daily for 7 weeks, after which researchers tested the effect of sugar intake on participants’ lipid metabolism, a system involved in lipolysis and storage. Production of double fat of sucrose and fructose in the liver The results of the study suggest that even moderate amounts of sugar can cause changes in metabolism. Research leader Philip Gerber explains: “80 grams of sugar a day, about 0.8 liters of a regular soft drink, promotes fat production in the liver, and even if sugar is no longer consumed, excess fat production lasts for a long time. I will. “ The team found that excess fat production in the liver was due to two specific types of sugar, fructose and sucrose. “The body’s own fat production in the liver was twice as high in the fructose group as in the glucose or control group, even after more than 12 hours after the last meal or sugar intake,” Gerber said. Says. There is concern about increased fat production in the liver as it can cause symptoms such as fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes. “Our results are an important step in studying the harmful effects of added sugars and are very important for future diet recommendations,” Gerber concludes.

