



another COVID vaccine mistakeA 95-year-old Canadian woman was hospitalized after being “totally incapacitated” after receiving three doses. Brenda Hollen, a woman, received a second dose. COVID vaccine At a retirement home in Toronto in late February. Two days later she received a third shot at North York General Hospital, where she was hospitalized for a lower limb injury. CTV news report. Whalen’s daughter, Gwen Cole, told the press that her mother had been vaccinated for the third time when hospital doctors checked with her retirement home to see if Whalen had received her. Second dose.. The retirement facility said she had not been vaccinated on the second shot at that time. According to CTV News, the retired community tried to correct the comment and informed the hospital that Whalen had been vaccinated for the second time two days ago through Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. Both Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines To be fully effective against the virus, you need to take two doses of the drug, which you inoculate every few weeks. It was immediately unknown when the COVID vaccine Whalen was received. Whalen had some Side effects From the first dose of the COVID vaccine, which includes dyspnea while walking, Cole told CTV that her symptoms “were gradually exacerbated by the second and third doses of the drug.” Wellen has become “absolutely unable to talk to her” because of her mental perception, Cole told the press. Whalen’s other daughter, Cynthia Whalen, told CTV News that her mother would also become increasingly confused and “totally incapacitated” with each dose of the COVID vaccine. “She doesn’t know that it’s me, but most of the time there’s someone there,” she said. “She can’t eat. She can’t walk. I don’t think she’ll ever talk to her again.” Cynthia admits that her mother’s health was not the best before vaccination and was infected with asymptomatic COVID-19 in December 2020, so additional doses of COVID shots and Hollen’s health happened May be a match. But she said, “I’m not saying that the vaccine put her in this condition, but I can’t find out why she’s in this condition.” According to CTV, doctors initially performed a neurological scan, believing that Hollen had a stroke, but classified her condition as a flu-like symptom. This is not the first case of a person who has been vaccinated multiple times with the COVID vaccine due to a mistake in a retirement facility. February, 91 year old oh manVictor Smith almost died after receiving two shots on the same day, just a few hours apart. Cincinnati Choir report. Smith was given the Moderna COVID vaccine twice in a row within four hours instead of every few weeks because he was mistaken for another patent at Fort Hamilton Hospital, Ohio. The amputee Smith collapsed after the second shot and was very tired. He suffered from “dyspnea” and was hospitalized, but is still recovering. Photo: AFP / Natalia KOLESNIKOVA

