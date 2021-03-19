Health
55 new chemicals found in pregnant women and babies, per study
With the discovery of 55 new chemicals in the blood of pregnant women and newborns, it is becoming increasingly difficult to limit exposure to chemicals during pregnancy.
pregnancy It’s time for women to do their best to limit The chemicals they are exposed to And consume. According to a new study that the blood of babies, as well as pregnant women, contains 55 new chemicals, there seems to be no way to be vigilant about it. Exposure to chemicals While expecting.
A study conducted by a research team at the University of California, San Francisco found a total of 109 chemicals in the blood. Expectations The umbilical cord of newborns as well as women. These chemicals were discovered using a high-resolution mass spectrometer and compared to a database of chemicals commonly found in people. E & E News..
Of the chemicals found in the blood, 55 have never been identified in human blood and 42 have not. Survey..
The conclusion is that the chemical is being passed from the mother to the baby through the umbilical cord, as it was found in both the pregnant woman and her baby.
Tracy J at the University of California, San Francisco. According to Woodruff, this is a concern as it means “chemicals can be with us for generations.” Healthing.ca..
according to Survey According to a University of Washington biologist Michael Skinner, the chemicals found in one generation of rats were also found in the great-grandchildren of rats, even though the fourth generation had never been exposed to them. This process has become known as epigenetic inheritance.
according to ScienceABCThis means that chemicals can become part of the DNA of future generations, even if they have never been exposed to them. This is alarming, as it means that no matter how hard someone works to limit exposure to chemicals, they can face the negative effects of what their ancestors were in contact with. ..
To date, there have been several studies showing theoretical evidence of germline-based non-genetic inheritance in humans.However, according to a study published in Clinical epigeneticsA study that definitively shows how chemicals can stay in human DNA for generations because humans do not stay in the same place, have a long lifespan, and are racially diverse. Is difficult to do.
The conclusion of a study conducted by the University of San Francisco is that by having better technology, we can discover chemicals in the bloodstream that we have never seen before, while baby products, cosmetology products, consumer goods, etc. Plastic company, And need to be more positive about the chemical composition of their products.
According to Woodruff, “EPA must do a better job of requiring the chemical industry to standardize compound and usage reports.” With india..
Only then can we know how dangerous the chemicals that society is exposed to, and according to Woodruff, which chemicals need to be permanently removed from the market.
Next: Find children’s toys, research filled with toxic chemicals
Source: E & E News, Environmental science and technology, With india, Clinical epigenetics, healthing.ca, Smithsonian Magazine, Science ABC
Certain runny nose may be associated with rhinitis during pregnancy
About the author
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]