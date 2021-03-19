Patients who recovered from COVID-19 were “most protected from reinfection for at least 8 months.”







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Patients previously infected with COVID-19 are about 85% less likely to develop symptomatological reinfection and generally 80% less likely to develop reinfection over the next eight months, according to researchers. I did. “Currently and in the near future, there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the world. Nevertheless, we have been vaccinated against people regardless of whether they are already infected with COVID-19. I did. ” Michael B. Rothberg, MD, MPH, A research vice chairman at the Cleveland Clinic Institute for Medicine and a professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University told Healio. “One of the reasons is that the authorities are reluctant to say they have been infected. Provides protection for months or more.. There was a database of 150,000 patients tested for COVID-19 — both positive and negative. Proactively tracking these patients over time shows how few patients may have recovered. COVID-19 test positive in the future. “ Source: Sheehan MM, et al. Clin Infect Dis.. 2021; doi: 10.1093 / cid / ciab234.

Patients in this study were tested for COVID-19 by PCR from March 12, 2020 to February 24, 2021. The main result was reinfection, which was defined as infection more than 90 days after the first test. Results of research published in Clinical infectionsShowed that by August 30, 2020, 8,845 (5.9%) patients were positive and 141,480 (94.1%) were negative. According to researchers, 1,278 (14.4%) positive patients will be retested after 90 days and 62 may be re-infected. Of those patients, 31 (50%) were symptomatological. Of the patients who initially tested negative, this study showed that 5,449 (3.9%) were subsequently positive, of which 3,191 (58.5%) were symptomatological. Michael B. Rothberg Researchers found that previous infections provided 81.8% (95% CI, 76.6-85.8) protection against overall reinfection and 84.5% (95% CI, 77.9) against symptomatological reinfection. -89.1) Found to provide protection. Rothberg added that this protection increased over time and exceeded 90% between 5 and 8 months. “Patients who have recovered from documented COVID-19 appear to be largely protected from reinfection for at least eight months,” Rothberg said. “Vaccine distribution plans need to take this into account while supply is limited.”

