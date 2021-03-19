Researchers have discovered a “super bug” on an Indian island that could cause the next pandemic





Researchers have found traces of “super bugs” on the remote beaches of Andaman and the Nicobar Islands in India, which can cause the next deadly pandemic. A study published in the journal mBio found clear evidence of the multidrug-resistant strain Candida auris in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The authors of the report called it a “breakthrough discovery.” C. Auris is also known as a “super bug” because it can resist major antifungal treatments. Studies have stated that the coronavirus pandemic provided C. Auris’s “perfect conditions for widespread outbreaks.” A research team led by Dr. Anuradha Chowdhary of the University of Delhi investigated 48 soil and water samples. These were collected from eight natural sites around the Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal. The research team then separated C. Auris from the two sites. These were salt marshes, which are rarely visited, and beaches, which are visited by more people. “All C. Auris isolates from the beach were found to be multidrug resistant and more closely associated with the strains found in the hospital compared to isolates found in wetlands,” Chowdhary said in Live Science. Quoted in the report. The results of the study showed that C. Auris isolated from salt marshes was not drug resistant. Superbug, in contrast to other isolates, grew at a high temperature and at a slow pace. This suggested that the isolate could be a “more wild” strain of “superbug”. Dr. Arturo Casadeval, chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, said the isolate may not yet be adapted to human and animal body temperatures. However, researchers were unable to prove that the “super bug” was naturally inhabited on the island, or that it originated from the island. Researchers added in their study that “super bugs” may have been moved to the island, especially by people at beach sites, as they are visited by humans on a regular basis. “C. Auris survives on the skin before it enters the body through a wound. When it enters the bloodstream, it can cause serious illness and lead to sepsis. This can lead to up to 11 million people worldwide annually. Is dying, “said the World Health Organization. About “super bugs”.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos