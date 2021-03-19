New figures suggest that half of adults in the UK are more likely to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of March 18, a total of 22,337,590 people were given the first jab, according to the NHS England.

This represents 50.5% of England’s population over the age of 18, based on the latest estimates by the Office for National Statistics.

England is the first of four countries to pass the iconic milestone.

Wales currently accounts for 47.7% of adults, Scotland 46.6% and Northern Ireland 45.1%.

Another milestone has passed in Wales, and one in ten people in the total population may have been vaccinated with both.

1.5 million vaccines delivered in Wales 🙌 1,204,101 people in Wales received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Currently, 318,976 people are fully vaccinated. You can find the latest @PublicHealthW Numbers here 👇https://t.co/ZrXD2dtGgR pic.twitter.com/aWFIhvX0v0 — Welsh Government #StayLocal (@WelshGovernment) March 19, 2021

The latest figures show that 318,976 people in Wales received two doses. This represents 10.1% of the population.

Wales far outperforms the other three countries in terms of second dose.

England is fully vaccinated against 2.5% of the total population, which is 3.7% in both Scotland and Northern Ireland.

For adults only, Wales administered both doses, equivalent to 12.6% of people over the age of 18, 4.9% in Northern Ireland, 4.5% in Scotland, and 3.2% in England.

All vaccine figures are published by health agencies in the four UK countries.