Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) —The Bosnian capital is stepping up its defenses against the new coronavirus as authorities struggle to cope with the rise in infections and the surge in deaths from COVID-19.

Sarajevo mourned dozens of casualties this month as new daily cases in Bosnia increased from just a few hundred to more than 1,700 this week. Twenty-one new deaths were reported in the capital on Friday alone.

“This is a war without weapons,” said an elderly resident who identified himself only by his name, Hajrudin. On the street, a line of death notices was placed in the main mosque, and people cried as they prayed in the old town of the city, where thousands of inhabitants were killed during the wartime siege of 1992-95. Another Sarajevo, Eclam, said the situation was a “catastrophe.” 3.3 million people in the Balkans, unlike most parts of Europe, have relaxed restrictions and the virus has surged after leaving ski resorts open during the winter. In many parts of Central and Eastern Europe, there is a surge in new infections that experts blame for more contagious variants of the virus, such as those first discovered in the United Kingdom. To counter this trend, the Sarajevo state government has decided to impose a curfew from Friday night. Meanwhile, the city’s bustling bars and restaurants are closed on Saturdays, except for food delivery.

Authorities cite the city’s “dramatically worsened” epidemiological situation as the reason for the blockade. Those who violate the rules will be punished. Arman Sarkric of the Sarajevo Virus Crisis Team said: In total, Bosnia reports about 150,000 infectious diseases and more than 5,000 deaths, making it one of the highest mortality rates in the region. Experts say this is partly because Bosnia’s health system remains weak for decades after the war. Recent increases in patient numbers have put pressure on hospitals in Sarajevo, warning that major hospitals, university clinics, are running out of space.

The morgue in Sarajevo was also overwhelmed. Coffins containing the bodies of COVID-19 victims are lined up on concrete floors, and workers in protective clothing are spraying disinfectants. The cemetery on the outskirts of the city is lined with freshly dug tombs. Bilal Oglecevac, a doctor at Sarajevo General Hospital, said the work of his team was like a constant war against the virus. "We can win the battle and unfortunately we can lose it," he said.

