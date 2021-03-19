Vitamin D levels associated with COVID-19 risk in black adults







A single-center study shows that black adults with appropriate vitamin D levels are still significantly more likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared to black adults with vitamin D levels of at least 40 ng / mL. it was high. "The message to take home is that it has higher vitamin D levels than ever, especially for African Americans. Traditionally considered "appropriate" It may reduce the risk of developing COVID-19. " David O. Melzer, MD, PhD, Professor Fanny L. Pritzker, director of hospital medicine, and director of the Center for Health and Social Sciences at the University of Chicago told Helio. "Specifically, vitamin D levels of 30 ng / mL to 40 ng / mL, which are usually considered appropriate, increase the risk of a COVID-19-positive test 2-3 times higher than vitamins. It turns out that the D level is over 40 ng / mL. "

Vitamin D, COVID-19 test data In a retrospective single-center study, Melzer et al. Found 4,638 adults, including available data on vitamin D levels assessed within one year of the COVID-19 test conducted between March and December. Data from were analyzed (mean age 53 years, 69% female; 49% black; 43% white). Researchers have found that the last vitamin D level before the COVID-19 test was deficient (<20 ng / mL), inadequate (20 ng / mL to <30 ng / mL), 30 ng / mL to less than 40 ng / mL, Or at least 40 ng / mL. Treatment was defined by the type and dose of vitamin D 14 days before the COVID-19 test, and treatment changes after the last vitamin D level. The main result was a positive result for COVID-19. Researchers assessed whether previously measured vitamin D levels were associated with positive COVID-19 test results in white and black adults, and the number of months since vitamin D levels were measured. Adjusted treatment changes. Within the cohort, 27% of adults are deficient in vitamin D levels, 27% are inadequate levels, 22% have vitamin D levels between 30 ng / mL and less than 40 ng / mL, and 24%. At least 40 ng / mL. Vitamin D level deficiency was more common among black and white adults (36% vs. 16%). Racial risk David O. Melzer Researchers have found that 7%, including 5% of white adults and 9% of black adults, or 333 adults have been tested positive for COVID-19 (P .001). In a time-adjusted model from the previous vitamin D assessment, the incidence ratio (IRR) between vitamin D levels at least 14 days before the COVID-19 test and positive test results across the cohort was 1.53 (95% CI). , 0.91-). 2.56) For those who are deficient in vitamin D levels, those who have insufficient levels of 1.21 (95% CI, 0.68-2.13) and 1.42 (95% CI, 0.82-2.48) have vitamin D levels of 30 ng / From mL to less than 40 ng / mL, compared to at least 40 ng / mL of vitamin D levels. However, in a similar model limited to black adults, IRR was 2.64 (95% CI, 1.24-5.66) for those who were deficient in vitamin D levels to 1.69 (95% CI, 95% CI, for those who were deficient in vitamin D levels). It was in the range of 0.75-3.84). Compared to black adults with vitamin D levels above 40 ng / mL, those with vitamin D levels between 30 ng / mL and below 40 ng / mL are 2.55 (95% CI, 1.26-5.15). The IRR for the positive COVID-19 test for all adults in a cohort of vitamin D levels above 30 ng / mL was 0.97 (95% CI, 0.94-0.99) per 1 ng / mL increase in vitamin D, a vitamin for black adults. 0.95 per 1 ng / mL increase in D (95% CI, 0.91-0.98). “The majority of African Americans have vitamin D levels below 40 ng / mL in the absence of vitamin D supplementation,” Melzer said. “Given the low risk of low to medium dose supplements, it makes sense to consider vitamin D level supplements and / or tests with a goal of greater than 40 ng / mL.” Melzer said randomized controlled trials were needed to see if vitamin D supplementation could reduce the risk of developing COVID-19, especially among black adults. For more information: David O. Melzer, MD, PhD, Can be reached with [email protected]..

