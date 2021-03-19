Health
New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine is open to all Phase 1 subgroups
Albuquerque – In a surprising announcement on Friday morning, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that it would significantly launch the COVID-19 vaccine and qualify almost all state citizens over the age of 16 for vaccination. ..
Following the announcement, there was news that New Mexico had given more than one million vaccines against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
The vaccine will be available in all subgroups under Phase 1 of the state phased deployment of the three vaccines used under emergency permission from the Federal Food and Drug Administration.
Deployment is gradual based on the resident’s age, medical condition, and occupation. Until Friday, vaccinated groups include front-line healthcare professionals, complex staff, residents aged 75 and over, or residents of certain chronic health conditions aged 16 and over. I did.
Now, in addition to these, the remaining subgroups within Phase 1B and 1C are now included in vaccination eligibility. This includes residents over the age of 60, frontline and other essential workers who are unable to work in remote areas, and residents of long-term care facilities.
According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccinated subgroup consists of a total of 1.62 million residents, or 96 percent of those aged 16 and over.
“We will double our efforts to reach and immunize older people and others in the early stages of not receiving shots,” Tracy Collins, Minister of Health, said in a new release. Stated.
In addition, the provider is instructed to prioritize and book members of the previous subgroup.
Phase 2 (including the general public, which was not included in the previous phase) was expected to qualify in mid-April, the ministry said.
Most New Mexicans waiting for a vaccine, however, can expect to wait, despite weekly increases in production and allocation, as the demand for vaccines exceeds supply.
Collins Reported on Wednesday Next week, 98,000 doses of all three vaccines were planned, including 2,400 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In its weekly update, Collins did not imply an opening on Friday, but on Friday morning the department said the decision was made as 60 percent of the currently eligible subgroups received at least the first dose of the two-shot vaccine. (Pfizer / BioNTech and Modena). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.
In its announcement, the ministry also said that vaccine providers in some parts of the state have run out of qualified residents to meet their promises in their areas.
Meanwhile, in Doña Ana County, southern New Mexico, this sector has recently been launched. Increased quota Post-vaccination proportions in that population lag behind most other county and local civil servants Alleged The county did not receive a fair distribution.
Also on Friday, DOH reported that 22.4% of New Mexicans over the age of 16 were fully vaccinated. That is, two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine, 37.4% received at least the first dose.
This includes reporting that approximately 73% of residents aged 75 and over who enrolled in the state’s vaccine registry received a single vaccination.
To be vaccinated in New Mexico, residents must be registered in the Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Register. www.VaccineNM.org.. You can also register by phone (855) 600-3453 by selecting 0 and then 4.
Home vaccination has also been expanded, and DOH will send mobile vaccination units to the villages of Hatch and Columbus next week, with mobile events planned elsewhere.
Algernon Danmassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, [email protected] Or @AlgernonWrites On Twitter.
