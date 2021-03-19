Iowa reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 593 new cases





Editor’s Note: The daily numbers we report do not match the numbers reported daily by the state. Every day at 10am, get the previous day’s number from 10am and subtract the current number from the 10am state. Instead of reporting one day late, I would like to provide you with the latest information. For Black Hawk and Linn counties, figures are reported from the county’s COVID-19 website. For Johnson and Dubuke counties, we report figures from the state website. Iowa (KWWL) —According to the state dashboard, there were 593 new confirmed cases between 10 am Thursday and 10 am Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 344,909. Of the 344,909 people who tested positive, 327,129 recovered, according to the state’s website. This is a 609 higher recovery rate than the state reported Thursday. The state’s death toll was 5,672, six more than reported yesterday. Subtracting the total number of cases (344,909) from the number of recovery (327,129) and the number of deaths (5,672) shows that there are currently 12,108 active positive cases in the state. As of Friday morning, 45 patients have been hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours, with a total of 181 hospitalizations, up from 171 the day before. Of these, 44 are in the ICU (increased from 41) and 21 are in the ventilator (increased from 19). On Thursday, the state reported Zero occurrence of long-term care facility COVID-19 In Iowa. In Iowa, 3,248 people have been tested in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,608,290 people who have been tested for COVID-19. As of Friday morning, in the state COVID-19 Vaccine DashboardA total dose of 1,138,228 was administered to the population of Iowa, and 447,345 people completed the series. This is 22,315 more vaccinations than Thursday.You can see Dashboard For more data.You can find more vaccine information and stories Here.. Black Hawk County As of 10 am on Friday Blackhawk COVID-19 Dashboard Since 10 am on Thursday, 42 new cases have been displayed, leaving a total of 16,194 cases. There were 52 additional collections, leaving a total of 14,487. Two more died, for a total of 298. In Black Hawk County, 19,697 inhabitants are fully vaccinated. Linn County As of 10 am on Friday Linn County COVID-19 Dashboard Since 10 am on Thursday, 23 new cases have been displayed, leaving a total of 19,703 cases. There are 14 additional collections, leaving a total of 18,348 collections. There were no additional deaths, with a total of 332 deaths in the county. There are currently 12 patients in the county. In Linn County, 34,484 inhabitants are fully vaccinated. Johnson County according to State dashboard 14 new positive cases have been reported in Johnson County since 10 am on Friday and 10 am on Thursday. This results in a total of 13,298 reported cases. There are a total of 12,829 recoveries, 19 more reported than yesterday. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 76 people. In Johnson County, 27,778 inhabitants were fully vaccinated. DUBUQUE COUNTY according to State dashboard Twelve more positive cases were reported in Dubuk County since 10 am on Friday and 10 am on Thursday. This results in a total of 12,544 reported cases. Eighteen additional recoveries have been reported, leaving a total of 12,025. No additional deaths have been reported, leaving a total of 200 people. In Dubuque County, 15,757 inhabitants are fully vaccinated. Click here for Thursday’s COVID-19 number.

