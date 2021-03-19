According to the CDC, California and New Hampshire have the worst ranks in the United States for vaccine fairness.Coronavirus

San Francisco-California is near the bottom of the list in a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is reviewing the fairness of the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
California, along with Kansas, Maryland, Idaho, and New Hampshire, ranks one of the five worst states by distributing shots to communities that have experienced the worst pandemic infection rates.
In a report released Wednesday, vaccination rates during the first two and a half months of US vaccination between December 14, 2020 and March 1, 2021 (number of people who received at least one vaccination). ) Was used. At this time, CDC data reveal that 51,873,700 people nationwide have received at least one vaccination. The analysis vaccinated communities identified as vulnerable by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, calculated using 15 indicators such as regional poverty, household demographics, and minority status. I investigated how many people lived.
A state-level analysis examines data from 49 states and the District of Columbia, and Montana and Arizona are at a disproportionately affected race, ethnicity, and economic and social disadvantage. I’m in a position.
The CDC report examined the data before launching a program to focus vaccine efforts in California’s most vulnerable areas. In early March, the state received all vaccine doses for residents of 400 zip codes identified as the most vulnerable, according to California’s Healthy Places Index, which is based on indicators such as household income, education level, and access. Started sending 40% of. Health care.
At the time of the announcement, the state had 1.6 million vaccines in these zip codes. Authorities said last Friday that another two million bullets were issued in these low-income areas.
Ten of the zip codes are in the Bay Area of nine counties, three in Alameda County, one in Contra Costa, two in San Francisco, and four in Solano County. However, while the Bay Area makes up 20% of the state’s population, only 2% of the Bay Area’s population fall into the affected zip codes identified by the new fairness index.
Over a dozen local councilors and dozens of groups have signed letters to states requesting more vaccines. The letter pointed out that most of the preferred zip codes are in Southern California, 79 in Los Angeles County and 39 in San Bernardino. However, the postal codes of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma and Napa are not included.
“This formula excludes Bay Area zip codes, which have almost twice the rate of infection throughout the state,” the letter read. “This is clearly not a fair approach to vaccine distribution, but a complete disadvantage to the Bay Area. This is a matter of life and death in our community. This plan will soon be restructured and readjusted. Must be. “
Despite a backlash from Bay Area lawmakers, Governor Gavin Newsom told KQED on Friday that he was sticking to the plan.
“We’re working on a 40% overlay because that’s right,” Newsom said. “Not only is it right, we have to look at the burden of illness. It is overwhelmed by the lower quartiles. It is overwhelmed by the color community, the poorly serviced community. And we have moral obligations, and I also have obligations related to our economic recovery essential in terms of immunization protocols to deal with people affected by imbalances. You would argue that you are disproportionately dependent on you as a good worker. “
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
