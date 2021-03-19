So far, no viral variant can evade all types of antibodies. New variants can infect mice | Mighty 790KFGO





Nancy Rapid (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find cures and vaccines for the virus-induced disease COVID-19. So far, no mutant has escaped all types of antibodies According to a study posted on bioRxiv on Thursday prior to peer review, the human immune system makes many antibodies in response to COVID-19 infection or vaccination, and single variants of the new coronavirus are still in them. I can’t escape everything. Researchers are investigating how mutations in coronavirus variants affect the ability of antibodies to target key areas of viral spikes called rapidly mutating receptor-binding domains (RBDs). I did. In particular, researchers studied three sets of antibodies classified by structural features that affect their binding to the virus. Despite antibody diversity, only one class was found to govern the antibody response targeting RBD. They also saw how many different classes of antibodies could be evaded by the new coronavirus mutant. Jesse Bloom, co-author of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said: “We suggest this is an important thing to pay attention to as the virus continues to evolve.” (Https://bit.ly/3luUNzA) Coronavirus mutants can infect mice Researchers have found that some of the new coronavirus variants can cause COVID-19 in mice. Further research is needed on the effects of mice, such as whether they can infect humans, they said. The original virus strain identified in Wuhan, China, was unable to cause disease in mice because its surface spikes failed to bind well to the ACE2 receptor protein in animal cells. Some new-concerned variants, especially those first identified in South Africa and Brazil, have mutations that overcome this challenge, giving them the ability to infect and ill mice. Researchers reported on bioRxiv prior to peer review. “This is certainly great news for animal research to better understand infections and diseases because of the widespread availability of mice … studying many pathologies and more than large animals such as hamsters and ferrets. It’s easy to handle, “said co-author Etienne Simon Lorière. Of the Pasteur Institute in Paris. It has not yet been determined whether mice can infect each other or humans with the virus. “We don’t have the expertise to assess the health risks posed by this newly acquired ability of SARS-CoV-2, but this definitely needs to be done,” said Simon-Loriere. “No one wants the virus to move to a new reservoir where it can return to humans, as feared at mink farms. Hopefully it won’t happen.” (Https: // bit.ly/3cSCj86) Boston homeless patients benefit from recovery units According to a new report, homeless people are less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 after the Boston Medical Center has created a recovery unit for them. Boston’s surge in cases in the spring of 2020 could disproportionately affect people experiencing homelessness and overwhelm hospital capacity. Correspondingly, a COVID-19 recovery unit was set up near the Boston Medical Center to provide isolation and quarantine space for medically stable homeless people without the need for hospitalization and for severe COVID-19 patients. Saved on the bed. By the time the unit was open for two months, researchers reported at the JAMA Network Open that hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients experiencing homelessness had decreased by 28%. The restrictions on social distance and isolation of COVID-19 were developed from the perspective of “having” rather than “not having”, “said Dr. Joshua Barokas, co-author of Boston University School of Medicine. .. “By focusing conversations on people who are experiencing the homeless, we find that we really need resources to keep them and all of us safer.” (Https: // bit .ly / 3cOjEdR) For Reuters graphics on vaccines under development, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser. (Report by Nancy Rapid, additional report by Carolyn Cristo in Athens, Georgia, edited by Bill Berklot)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos