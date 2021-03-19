Health
Boris Johnson will receive the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine when countries resume use
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson On Friday, health experts reiterated the importance of being vaccinated after receiving the first vaccination with AstraZeneca, as health professionals are trying to promote its safety following concerns about blood clots.
Johnson Talked to a reporter After being vaccinated at St. Thomas Hospital in London, he was infected with COVID-19 and was treated in the intensive care unit almost a year ago.
Johnson said he “did not recommend” the coronavirus vaccine, adding that he “did not feel anything” when he fired.
“Everyone, when you get a notification to go to the jab, go and get it,” he said. “It’s the best for you, for your family, and for everyone else.”
“I literally didn’t feel anything.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Learn more about this # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears story: https://t.co/LXYitJO6Bk pic.twitter.com/t4Tp0MbbZP
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 19, 2021
Johnson’s shot came the day after the European Union’s best drug regulators, European Medicines Agency (EMA)The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, is safe and effective, blood clots are found in only a small proportion of vaccinated people, and the benefits of vaccination far outperform potential risks. He added that it was above. ..
The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) also defended AstraZeneca vaccination on Thursday. Announced in a statement Failure to find evidence that the shot was the cause of blood clots in some people who received it in some European countries.
The British Prime Minister repeated these messages on Friday, telling reporters: “Don’t just listen to me, listen to all the scientists, what the European Medicines Agency had to say, what MHRA said.”
“The risk is COVID, which is great,” he said of getting vaccinated.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel He also expressed his confidence in the vaccine on Friday and told reporters at a press conference:You will be vaccinated against AstraZeneca. ” According to Reuters..
Several countries, including Germany, Portugal and Italy, have suspended the distribution of AstraZeneca shots following reports of blood clots, while some have been vaccinated after reports of trust from drug regulators. The campaign has resumed.
The UK has experienced increased infection rates in recent months, but with the presence of a more contagious variant of COVID-19, the UK recorded a record high of 660,000 vaccinations on Friday. .. New York Times..
Johnson earlier this month Revealed that he changed his diet Since recovering from COVID-19, he explained that he believes his weight has contributed to his hospitalization last year.
Johnson spokesman Allegra Stratton told reporters that the prime minister had lost £ 14 and he was “very seriously” losing weight.
Health experts say that individuals with certain medical conditions, including obesity, may be at increased risk of complications and serious illness from COVID-19.
..
