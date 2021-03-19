All adults in North Dakota will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from March 29th.





Some vaccine providers, including the public health sector in Burleigh and Morton County, have already opened their vaccine eligibility to the general public over the age of 16. Other donors continue to focus on Phase 1C, which includes essential workers with underlying illness and adults. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for emergency use over the age of 16 and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved over the age of 18. While Alaska and Mississippi have already extended vaccine eligibility to the general public, a few states have announced plans to increase access to jabs in the coming weeks. North Dakota is the national leader in efficient vaccine distribution, receiving a total of 326,849 shots. About 16% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated and 27% are first vaccinated.



As the state withdraws the eligibility requirements to obtain the vaccine, state officials are urging North Dakotan to play their part in helping the state reach herd immunity from COVID-19. “Unvaccinated people can take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep schools and businesses open, and end the pandemic. It is encouraged to help get it done, “Governor Doug Bergham said in the news release. State vaccination coordinator Molly Howell said residents in priority groups, such as health care workers, nursing home residents, and people with underlying illnesses, should look for vaccines even if they have not yet been vaccinated. Stated. According to health experts, the positive effects of mass vaccination are already clear, as more than 90% of residents in North Dakota nursing homes receive at least one vaccination. More than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, but population infection and mortality rates declined sharply after the state’s November peak, since the group became available vaccines. , Remains very low. Currently, only 6 residents of nursing homes are known to be infected with COVID-19. Health Department urges residents to seek more information www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider helping local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

