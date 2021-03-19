Doctors praised the first double lung transplant from a donor who had COVID-19





Medical Milestone: For the first time, doctors performed a double lung transplant in a COVID-19 patient from a donor who had the virus. “I think there will be more and more transplants after transplants from donors with a history of COVID in the past have become feasible,” said Dr. Ankit Bharat, Surgery Director of the Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplant Program. A surgeon at the Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago transplanted the lungs into a man in his 60s whose lungs were destroyed by the disease. The donor recovered from a moderate case of COVID, but later died of something else. “We took an additional safety measure of doing a biopsy of the donor’s lungs. No serious lung damage was observed when sliding under a microscope. All of these safety measures were taken with the appropriate donor. It was done to make sure it was, “said Dr. Rafael. Garza-Castillon, Northwestern Medicine thoracic surgeon. Breakthroughs are important as well as interesting. Doctors now believe that organs may be useful for transplantation, even if the donor has been infected with COVID-19 in the past. “We believe that these particular donors need to test their lung fluid to ensure that their lungs are free of COVID. Carefully assess the structural damage and protracted effects of the COVID virus. These two After confirming that, we decided to proceed with the transplant, “says Bharat. There were dozens of other double lung transplants performed on people suffering from COVID. The difference here is that the donor’s lungs came from someone who had recovered from the disease. The transplant was completed in February. Trend story in Newsy.com

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos