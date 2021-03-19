Pfizer warns EU to reduce vaccine threat to Britain





A senior government source involved in Covid’s pandemic effort downplayed the possibility of retaliation by the UK by blocking its own export of vaccine components to Europe. However, Pfizer and BioNTech are understood to have personally warned the Commission that a vaccine ban in the United Kingdom could cause a backlash in Downing Street and further upset the deployment of Block’s stuttering vaccine. Pharmaceutical companies have already acknowledged that they are facing a global shortage of lipid nanoparticles. Fragile mRNA vaccine And deliver it safely to human cells. Senior sources close to the vaccine manufacturing process said Pfizer was “significantly dependent” on the supply of lipid components from the United Kingdom, “they said. [Pfizer/BioNTech] If Britain shuts down lipids, the entire process would stop in a few weeks, he told the commission. “ A Pfizer spokesman said, “It is clear to all stakeholders that the free movement of goods and supplies across borders is absolutely important to Pfizer and the patients we serve.” Said. Last November, Pfizer signed a five-year contract with Yorkshire-based company Croda International. It is one of the few companies in the world that can supply important substances. Croda told the stock exchange earlier this year that four raw material delivery contracts with Pfizer would bring sales to $ 125 million this year, quadrupling its ability to meet the demands of its UK plant. I did. The company also has a newly acquired factory owned by a subsidiary in Alabama, which is understood to help Pfizer raise the vaccine storage temperature and store vials in standard refrigerators. .. Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine recently announced contracts with German-based companies Evonik and Merck KGaA to dramatically expand its lipid supply. But in a recent conference call with industry leaders and German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, BioNTech Chief Operating Officer Sierk Poetting said that lipid supply is a major bottleneck facing Pfizer vaccine production. 8 months to warn and boost production. “We need miles and kilos,” Poetting said, adding that export restrictions could endanger supply. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine also relies on components shipped from the United States and Canada.

..





