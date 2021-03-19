Scientists are worried about another coronavirus spilling: goats and sodasExBulletin

Switch captions Steve Jordan / AFP via Getty Images Steve Jordan / AFP via Getty Images

When the pandemic began last year, scientists went looking for the origin of the coronavirus. Soon they made a big discovery. The virus appeared to have jumped from a bat into a human.

Now scientists are worried about it another The coronavirus attacks again from bats or other animals. So they went looking for potential sources — and the news was a bit worrisome.

“Coronaviruses are at your feet in rodents. They are overhead in bats. We live in a kind of coronavirus world,” says virologists. Edward Holmes At the University of Sydney.

Last year, Holmes and his colleagues caught hundreds of bats in a small section of Yunnan Province in southern China, about the size of Los Angeles International Airport. They took samples of bat saliva, urine, and feces. Next, I searched for the coronavirus gene in the sample. What they found surprised him.

“That is, there are a surprising number of bat viruses in this very small area we sampled, about 1,100 hectares,” Holmes says. report Survey results online last week.

Holmes and his team have discovered that bats carry 24 new coronaviruses. 2003.

Moreover, Holmes says that bat species that carry these viruses are common in most of Southeast Asia. “Imagine if you were experimenting across Southeast Asia. You’ll find a surprising variety of coronaviruses,” Holmes says. “And those numbers are very large.”

And depending on how the virus species is defined, Holmes says there are likely to be thousands of different coronaviruses around the world. “We are just starting to scratch the surface,” he says. “The viral nature of coronavirus is very high.”

And these pathogens aren’t just hanging on bats. Many types of animals carry these viruses, including dogs, cats, birds, chickens, pigs, and rodents.

Here, the two major issues are how often these viruses fly from animals to humans and how often they make people sick.

In 2018, non-profit scientists EcoHealth Alliance Holmes tried to answer that question in a community in southern China, including a village in the same state where he caught bats. The team took blood from about 400 people and looked for signs of coronavirus antibodies in the blood.

In some areas They found Nearly 3% of people have been infected with an unknown coronavirus in the last few years. “It’s pretty expensive,” says Peter Daszak, who helped lead the study.

Expanding these findings to all parts of Southeast Asia where people are exposed to these bats, Dazak estimates that more than one million people are infected with the unknown coronavirus each year.

In other words, the new coronavirus is constantly jumping into humans from bats and other animals — process scientists call it the “spillover”.

“It’s happening every day,” says Dazak. “I see a few spillover events like rain and snow. These viruses have invaded and scattered in our population.”

Most of these spillover events do little, he says. However, each adapts to the virus and gives it the opportunity to spread more easily from person to person. From time to time, infectious viruses infect those who find their way to a dense city like Wuhan.

Both Dazak and Edward Holmes agree: The next coronavirus outbreak may be just around the corner.

“I think we need to face reality here,” Holmes says. “The coronavirus pandemic is not a once-in-a-century event.” The next pandemic can occur at any time. It can come in 50 or 10 years. Or it could be next year. “