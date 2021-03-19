Health
2 Utah hospital system requiring masks after delegation across states
Salt Lake City — Intermountain Healthcare, the region’s largest healthcare provider, requires caregivers, patients and visitors to continue to wear masks on Friday after the state-wide mask obligation was lifted on April 10. Announced that there is.
“We had a requirement for masks in hospitals and clinics long before the state’s obligations. In order for masks to protect patients, caregivers and visitors, we have it. “We did,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, Physician for Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Diseases, on Friday.
He said the policy is ongoing because it “feels our duty” to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in patients who are more vulnerable to their medical condition. He added that the level is being evaluated weekly.
“If we decide it’s safe for everyone involved, we’ll withdraw it. The reason we do it is because we’re not paying enough attention,” Stenhem said.
The University of Utah Health Department has continued to require masks since April 10, said spokeswoman Kathy Willett.
“Regardless of current state, county, or city guidelines, all patients, companions, and staff will have an approved face mask (tightly covering the mouth and nose) when entering the University of Utah medical facility. You need to keep wearing a paper or cloth mask), and always while in the U. of U. Health facility, “she said in a statement.
“We are encouraged by the increase in state COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the recent decline in Utah’s daily COVID-19 cases,” Willett said. However, according to the data, the risk of COVID-19 epidemic remains a serious concern, and one of the best ways to continuously protect each other is to wear a mask. “
Several grocery chain chains, including Harmons and Smith, have announced that employees and customers must remain masked after the state’s mission is lifted.
2021 Congress building The end date of April 10 for Maskman Date, which came into force last December, and as soon as the state received 1.63 million vaccinations, enough cases for 70% of the population and other cases during hospital stay. Set the COVID-19 limit. The incidence of the virus remains low.
Governor Spencer Cox said Thursday he wouldn’t see “Completely upside down” However, he negotiated with a lawmaker who claimed to have a veto-free majority to immediately terminate Musk’s mission during the recent legislative session and settled on April 10.
He said he was concerned that if he rejected the bill after reaching an agreement with lawmakers, “it would be a loss of parliamentary respect, so it’s not the way I run it.” Cox must allow signatures, vetoes, or laws passed in the previous session to become laws without his signature until next Thursday.
The Governor wants to wait until the state reaches the 1.63 million mark of vaccine dose before abolishing the mask obligation to ensure that Utah approaches herd immunity to COVID-19. did. However, it takes at least two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine before someone is considered completely vaccinated against the virus.
Stenehjem said his advice is to keep wearing masks around others, especially indoors where social distance is not possible. This also applies to children, as low infection rates are not immune and people under the age of 16 do not have access to the vaccine, at least until autumn.
“I can say I’m going to wear a mask on April 11th and move forward. People will have to call on themselves about this,” he said, and many Utains with themselves. He added that he would want to continue to protect the people around him. “At this point, masks have become a kind of social norm. People are happy with it.”
Stenehjem said the case rate may have declined, but it is still high and more Utahns need to be vaccinated. Other parts of the United States.
“I think next month is the time to really continue to know what we do. We know that masks work. We minimize your contacts. I know things will work, “said the doctor, urging Utahns to maintain it at least until the end of April.
At that point, “The weather outside is nice. You can socialize outside. We have a universal vaccine. Within a month, we really are the best to think. It’s a place. OK, how can it really be open? “He said. “I’ve been doing this for a year. I can do it for another month.”
The governor announced on Thursday that all Utines are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next Wednesday, more than a week earlier than planned. But he acknowledged that it could still take weeks to get the promise, and said Utahns should be patient.
Vaccines are now available to Utahns 50+, healthcare professionals, first-time responders, caregiver residents and staff, and kindergarten-to-high school teachers and school staff, with an expanding list of specific medical conditions. I can do it.
Utah’s latest COVID-19 numbers include 17 additional deaths
On Friday, the Utah Department of Health reported 17 additional deaths from the virus, including 447 new COVID-19 cases and 12 cases that occurred before February 19. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 380,787 and the death toll in Utah to 2,058 for the virus.
A total of 1,111,185 vaccinations have been given in Utah, an increase of 31,146 per day.
The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 474 per day, and since Thursday, an additional 5,967 Utahns have been tested for COVID-19. A total of 15,565 tests were conducted. This results in a 7-day rolling average of test positive rates of 4.2% if all test results are included and 8.3% if multiple individual tests over the last 90 days are excluded.
Currently, 176 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. The fatalities reported on Friday are:
- A man from Cash County, over 85, a resident of a long-term care facility.
- A woman in Cash County between the ages of 25 and 44 was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- A man from Davis County, hospitalized between the ages of 65 and 84.
- A man from Davis County, hospitalized between the ages of 45 and 64.
- A man in Iron County, hospitalized between the ages of 65 and 84.
- A man from Salt Lake County, hospitalized between the ages of 19 and 24.
- Male in Salt Lake County, over 85 years old, resident in a long-term care facility.
- Three women from Salt Lake County, ages 65-84, all hospitalized.
- A man from Salt Lake County, hospitalized between the ages of 65 and 84.
- A man in Tooele County, aged 85 and over, was hospitalized.
- A woman in Uintah County, hospitalized between the ages of 45 and 64.
- Two men from Washington County, ages 65-84, were both hospitalized.
- A Washington County woman hospitalized between the ages of 65-84.
- A woman in Weber County, hospitalized between the ages of 65-84.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]