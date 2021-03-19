2 Utah hospital system requiring masks after delegation across states

Salt Lake City — Intermountain Healthcare, the region’s largest healthcare provider, requires caregivers, patients and visitors to continue to wear masks on Friday after the state-wide mask obligation was lifted on April 10. Announced that there is.

“We had a requirement for masks in hospitals and clinics long before the state’s obligations. In order for masks to protect patients, caregivers and visitors, we have it. “We did,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, Physician for Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Diseases, on Friday.

He said the policy is ongoing because it “feels our duty” to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in patients who are more vulnerable to their medical condition. He added that the level is being evaluated weekly.

“If we decide it’s safe for everyone involved, we’ll withdraw it. The reason we do it is because we’re not paying enough attention,” Stenhem said.

The University of Utah Health Department has continued to require masks since April 10, said spokeswoman Kathy Willett.

“Regardless of current state, county, or city guidelines, all patients, companions, and staff will have an approved face mask (tightly covering the mouth and nose) when entering the University of Utah medical facility. You need to keep wearing a paper or cloth mask), and always while in the U. of U. Health facility, “she said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by the increase in state COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the recent decline in Utah’s daily COVID-19 cases,” Willett said. However, according to the data, the risk of COVID-19 epidemic remains a serious concern, and one of the best ways to continuously protect each other is to wear a mask. “

Several grocery chain chains, including Harmons and Smith, have announced that employees and customers must remain masked after the state’s mission is lifted.

2021 Congress building The end date of April 10 for Maskman Date, which came into force last December, and as soon as the state received 1.63 million vaccinations, enough cases for 70% of the population and other cases during hospital stay. Set the COVID-19 limit. The incidence of the virus remains low.

Governor Spencer Cox said Thursday he wouldn’t see “Completely upside down” However, he negotiated with a lawmaker who claimed to have a veto-free majority to immediately terminate Musk’s mission during the recent legislative session and settled on April 10.

He said he was concerned that if he rejected the bill after reaching an agreement with lawmakers, “it would be a loss of parliamentary respect, so it’s not the way I run it.” Cox must allow signatures, vetoes, or laws passed in the previous session to become laws without his signature until next Thursday.

The Governor wants to wait until the state reaches the 1.63 million mark of vaccine dose before abolishing the mask obligation to ensure that Utah approaches herd immunity to COVID-19. did. However, it takes at least two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine before someone is considered completely vaccinated against the virus.

Stenehjem said his advice is to keep wearing masks around others, especially indoors where social distance is not possible. This also applies to children, as low infection rates are not immune and people under the age of 16 do not have access to the vaccine, at least until autumn.

“I can say I’m going to wear a mask on April 11th and move forward. People will have to call on themselves about this,” he said, and many Utains with themselves. He added that he would want to continue to protect the people around him. “At this point, masks have become a kind of social norm. People are happy with it.”

Stenehjem said the case rate may have declined, but it is still high and more Utahns need to be vaccinated. Other parts of the United States.

“I think next month is the time to really continue to know what we do. We know that masks work. We minimize your contacts. I know things will work, “said the doctor, urging Utahns to maintain it at least until the end of April.

At that point, “The weather outside is nice. You can socialize outside. We have a universal vaccine. Within a month, we really are the best to think. It’s a place. OK, how can it really be open? “He said. “I’ve been doing this for a year. I can do it for another month.”

The governor announced on Thursday that all Utines are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next Wednesday, more than a week earlier than planned. But he acknowledged that it could still take weeks to get the promise, and said Utahns should be patient.

Vaccines are now available to Utahns 50+, healthcare professionals, first-time responders, caregiver residents and staff, and kindergarten-to-high school teachers and school staff, with an expanding list of specific medical conditions. I can do it.

Utah’s latest COVID-19 numbers include 17 additional deaths

On Friday, the Utah Department of Health reported 17 additional deaths from the virus, including 447 new COVID-19 cases and 12 cases that occurred before February 19. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 380,787 and the death toll in Utah to 2,058 for the virus.

A total of 1,111,185 vaccinations have been given in Utah, an increase of 31,146 per day.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 474 per day, and since Thursday, an additional 5,967 Utahns have been tested for COVID-19. A total of 15,565 tests were conducted. This results in a 7-day rolling average of test positive rates of 4.2% if all test results are included and 8.3% if multiple individual tests over the last 90 days are excluded.

Currently, 176 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. The fatalities reported on Friday are: