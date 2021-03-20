Minnesota Coronavirus: Caused by Subspecies, Increasing Number of Cases Up

MinnPost provides up-to-date information on the Minnesota Coronavirus from Sunday to Friday. This information will be released after a press conference with members of the Waltz administration or after the Minnesota Health Department releases daily COVID-19 figures.

The latest updates from March 19, 2021 are:

502,893 cases; 6,771 deaths

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, nine more Minnesota people died from COVID-19, for a total of 6,771 people.

Of the people whose deaths were announced on Friday, one was in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, and one was in their 40s. Three of the nine people announced to die on Friday were residents of a long-term care facility.

Deaths have fallen this week. The state has recorded an average of about 5.7 deaths in the last seven days. This is the lowest 7-day moving average since September 9 (which does not take into account the state’s backlog of 138 deaths reported on March 9).

MDH also said there were a total of 502,893 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday. That number is an increase of 1,435 from the total announced Thursday and is based on 40,005 new tests.The· 7-day average positive cases, One week late, but 4.2%. It’s below the 5% threshold, which the state considers to be a sign of concern about the spread of the disease, but this rate has increased from a low 3.5% to several days.

As of Wednesday Latest data available, 1,337,892 Minnesota, about 24% of the population, receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This is an increase of 34,682 from the data reported Thursday, representing a recovery from late vaccinations earlier this week.

Currently, 788,495 Minnesotans are fully vaccinated. That is, you have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the state, 77.5% of Minnesota over the age of 65 have been vaccinated at least once.

According to the latest data available, 74 Minnesota are admitted to the intensive care unit with COVID-19 and 242 are not admitted to the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Hospitalization has increased this week. On Monday, the state reported in the ICU 59 people with COVID-19 and 201 in the hospital, but not in the ICU.Can be found Learn more about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity..

Click here for more information on the case..

Variants drive an increase in cases, MDH says

According to health officials, the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is partly caused by variants of the disease that are more contagious than previous predominant strains in Minnesota.

The state has opened up more public life and allowed more capacity in restaurants, gyms and other gatherings. MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said the more interactions associated with resumption were not solely due to the current increase in the number of cases.

“It’s less active because it’s the introduction of a much more contagious virus into the environment,” Ehresmann said.

At “hotspots” around the state, which are experiencing a rapid increase in cases, Eresman said the state found the B117 mutant circulating. These hotspots include the southwestern Twin Cities Metro, Carver, Scott, Blue Earth, and St. Louis counties. The B117 variant was first identified in the UK

“Yes, we definitely admit that the increase in transmission we see is definitely associated with where the B117 circulation is seen,” Ehresmann said. “I think it’s no exaggeration to say that these two things are closely related.”

Eresman said the state had found 317 cases of the B117 variant. Increased from 250 reported on Monday, 73 cases of two strains identified in California, and three cases of the first B1351 mutant identified in South Africa.

However, there may be more atypical cases in the state, as the state does not check all positive cases to determine the strain of COVID-19. However, MDH plans to step up its genomic sequencing efforts to better find variants in Minnesota.

“This (B1117) variant may continue to grow and may be taken over as the predominant circulating strain in Minnesota and the United States,” said Ehresmann.

Not only because the mutants are highly infectious, but current vaccines are less effective against some mutants compared to past COVID-19 strains.

Vaccine allocation increases.The state is immunizing people at high risk

Eresman told reporters Friday that Minnesota will receive 53,800 Modena vaccines, 74,880 Pfizer vaccines and 12,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the federal government next week. This is an increase of about 11% from this week. According to Fox9’s Theo Keith, And these figures do not include vaccines sent directly from the federal government to pharmacies.

The state should also use 10,200 modeler shots, which were initially reserved for the second dose, as the first dose, as the state has never been able to store them due to a consistent supply from the federal government. I’m expecting.

When Governor Tim Walz’s administration announced last Tuesday that it would expand the eligibility of the vaccine, people with critical basic health, such as cancer treatment people and food processing workers, were at the highest level of 1.8 million. It was considered a priority.

Malcolm I told reporters at the time The state said that people in high-risk health could be vaccinated at least once in about 10 days and meat packaging workers in two weeks.

On Friday, Malcolm reported that healthcare providers had “quite quickly” examined the list of people at particularly high risk and said they have now moved to a broader category of underlying health problems.

Malcolm couldn’t estimate the proportion of meat processing workers who had been vaccinated at least once, but said the state was making “really good progress.”

