Dallas County reports 22 COVID-related deaths, 348 new cases today on Friday

Second dose at Fair Park on Saturday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 22 people died And 348 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on March 19th.County reported A total of 3,372 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 250,353.

The county also reports a total of 37,636 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has been receiving 187,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination.

The second vaccination at the fair park will continue on Saturday.

The additional deaths reported are:

A man in his twenties who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his thirties who was a resident of Richardson City. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Wilmar. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who lived in a nursing care facility in Garland. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in a nursing care facility in Richardson. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Garland. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Mesquite. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 70s living in Garland. She had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He expired at the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 90’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He expired at the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in Dallas. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city By March 19, 2,142 cases of COVID-19 had been reported. Cases in New Dallas County include women aged 17 and 38.

Three additional cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in Dallas County residents. To date, a total of 14 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 and one case of B.1.526 variant have been identified in Dallas County residents. One was hospitalized and five recently had a history of domestic travel outside Texas. A provisional 7-day average of tentative 7-day new confirmed cases of daily new week 9 of the CDC (according to the date of test collection) was 11.0 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 9.9% of symptomatic patients admitted to local hospitals during the 9th week (weeks up to March 6, 2009).

Over the last 30 days, there have been 1,297 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, and staff have been reported from 425 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Currently, there are 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,255 residents and 2,359 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,002 were hospitalized and 656 died. Approximately 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 13 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in homeless shelters, group homes, half-baked homes, etc. A cumulative total of 429 residents and 207 staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas’ collective living facilities.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of all inpatients with COVID-19. New cases are reported as daily aggregates, and a more detailed summary report updated on Tuesday and Friday nights is available at https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates. Available in .php.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. In Dallas County, 207 COVID-19 patients were receiving acute care during the period ending Thursday, March 18. The number of visits to the emergency room for symptoms such as COVID 19 in Dallas County was 319 over the same period, equivalent to about 14 people. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board. Please note that during Spring Break, follow the CDC Travel Guidance (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-during-covid19.html).

Authorities recommend that everyone follow public health guidance, continue masking, and avoid crowded, non-essential indoor environments. The updated UTSW forecast shows 150-250 hospitalizations and 460 daily cases by April 1.