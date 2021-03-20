Prevalence of adverse childhood experiences in adults in Canada, according to a survey





Approximately three in five Canadian adults between the ages of 45 and 85 are exposed to childhood abuse, neglect, intimate partner violence, or other domestic violence, according to a new McMaster University study. .. Studies that estimate the prevalence of adverse experiences in a wide range of childhood CMAJ open.. According to our study, adverse childhood experiences are very prevalent in the Canadian population, with 62% of Canadian adults aged 45-85 reporting at least one exposure. “ Divya Joshi, Lead Author and Postdoctoral Fellow, Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impacts, McMaster This study used data collected from 44,817 participants enrolled in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA). This is a large national population-based study of health and aging. Participants completed a questionnaire about their childhood disadvantages through telephone and face-to-face interviews between 2015 and 2018. Childhood exposure to physical abuse, intimate partner violence, and psychological abuse was the most common type of adversity childhood experience reported to all participants. More than one in four adults reported exposure to physical abuse, and one in five reported exposure to intimate childhood partner violence and psychological abuse. Researchers also found that reports of adverse events in childhood depended on demographic factors such as age, gender, socioeconomic status, education, and sexual orientation. People under the age of 65, women, poorly educated, low-income households, and non-heterosexual-minded people reported more exposure. “Some groups experienced inequality or greater burden, but unfavorable childhood experiences were found to be very prevalent across all demographic groups,” said Joshi. Studies have also shown that exposure to harmful childhood events varies from state to country in Canada. “This study shows the need for strategies to raise awareness of the negative experiences of childhood and their long-term consequences,” said Andrea, a member of the research team and an associate professor of the department.・ Gonzales states. Psychiatry Behavioral Neuroscience at McMaster University. “We need to take steps to improve the quality of the home environment, support active parenting, promote the development of healthy children, and integrate trauma-based care, We need to prevent the negative effects of adverse childhood experiences, “said the Ford Children’s Research Center and the McMaster Aging Institute.

