Brazilian government does not require vaccines from the U.S. despite transactions in Mexico and Canada





Rio de Janeiro (Reuters)-Although Washington has agreed to send four million injections of AstraZeneca to Mexico and Canada this week, the Brazilian government has not yet requested the United States for a spare COVID-19 vaccine. .. File Photo: On March 18, 2021, an empty vial of the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be seen at the Vaccine Center in Antwerp, Belgium.Reuters / Eve Harman National Senate leaders say he sought help from the United States. Brazil’s coronavirus kills about 300,000 people, second only to the United States, and its healthcare system is experiencing a record surge. President Jair Bolsonaro, who questioned the “rush” of vaccines, is under pressure to keep track of what he once called a “small flu.” He has been criticized for the slow patchy vaccination program that caused the shortage of vaccines in Latin America’s largest country. Earlier this month, his government requested the Chinese embassy to help secure 30 million doses from China to prevent the vaccine program from stopping. Despite the U.S. agreeing to lend bullets to Mexico and Canada this week, the Bolsonaro government has yet to ask Washington to supply vaccines and demanded that it not be named because of political sensitivity. Two sources said. Neither the Brazilian Presidential Office nor the Foreign Ministry responded immediately to the request for comment. The US State Department also did not answer the question immediately. US President Joe Biden is under pressure from countries around the world to share shots. In particular, we have a stock of AstraZeneca vaccines that are approved for use elsewhere than in the United States. Brazilian Senator Rodrigo Pacheco said he had asked Vice President Kamala Harris to allow the US government to buy surplus vaccines. He said it would help boost vaccinations for Brazilians on Twitter. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is at the heart of the Brazilian Federal Government’s vaccine program, is fully regulatory approved in Brazil and may be ready for use. This week, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a political enemy of Bolsonaro, called on the US government to share vaccine inventory with Brazil using a high-profile CNN interview. Lula’s comments shortly after Graft’s conviction was invalidated and he was able to run for next year’s presidential election pose a challenge to Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro’s relationship with Biden also got off to a difficult start after waiting nearly a month and a half to acknowledge the outcome of last year’s US elections. Bolsonaro enjoyed a warmer relationship with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, the political role model of the Brazilian president. According to a new Datafolha poll, nearly eight in ten Brazilians believe that pandemics are out of control in their own country and that more than half are “extremely afraid” of being infected with the coronavirus. Report by Gabriel Stargardter; Additional report by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington. Edited by Brad Haynes, Marguerita Choy, Daniel Wallis

