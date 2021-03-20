Australian GP concerned about delayed vaccine deployment

GPs across the country have stated that they are concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available in time, and many have stated that refrigerators will remain empty a few days before the next phase of deployment begins. I will.

Former Australian Medical Association President Mukesh Haikerwal told ABC that he had not yet received the vaccine from the federal government as of last night, saying the GP had been mistakenly accused of delaying deployment. Follow us live.

Australians over the age of 70 are set to get the vaccine from their doctors from Monday, and a list of about 1000 GPs was released on Wednesday.

“We’ll find a way to get the vaccine and we’ll do this on Monday,” he told ABC.

“I’m not going to make this fail. Vaccination is one of the most important things we can do this year.

We’ve done this for generations, and we keep it, but it’s not because of the way we had to put up with it. “

He said the GP was falsely accused by the federal government of delaying the deployment of vaccination.

“We want inventory from federal authorities to arrive, but if it doesn’t, we really need to continue vaccination and we need to find another source. There is a way, “he said.

Australia has been delayed as many EU member states have resumed deployment of the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after receiving new safety guarantees from European Union drug regulators.

Vaccinations have resumed in several German states, and in neighboring France, Prime Minister Jean Castex has been injected with AstraZeneca in front of a television camera.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also received his first dose of AstraZeneca jab on Friday, urging the public to do the same, saying “he didn’t feel anything.”

The UK was not among the countries that stopped using the vaccine.

The government is trying to strengthen public confidence in the vaccine after the vaccine was stopped in some Scandinavian countries late last week over cases of blood clots in a small number of recipients.

Other countries, such as Germany, France, Italy and Spain, then ordered AstraZeneca’s jabs to suspend themselves until a new evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Regulators said the vaccine was “safe and effective” after a thorough examination of the potential risk of blood clots Thursday evening.

The EMA concluded that the vaccine was not associated with thromboembolic events or an increased overall risk of thrombosis, but clarified the association between rare cases of severe coagulopathy, primarily in young women. Could not be excluded.

With the asterisk still hanging above the jab, France and Germany were among the countries giving advice on who should get it.

On Friday, the French Supreme Health Authority recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine only to people over the age of 55, as it may increase the risk of certain types of stroke in young people.

In Germany, authorities warn women under the age of 55 that they may be associated with a risk of stroke.

Italy, Latvia and Bulgaria were also scheduled to resume vaccination on Friday, but other EU countries such as Spain, Denmark and Sweden said it would take a few more days to investigate the EMA findings.

Meanwhile, Finland said on Friday that it would be temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure after two cases of cerebral venous thrombosis were reported within 4 to 10 days after vaccination.

According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, both patients have medical risk factors associated with vascular thrombosis and analysis is underway.

Unlike neighboring Norway and Sweden, Finland had not previously stopped using the vaccine.

Meanwhile, India’s financial capital Mumbai is facing a second wave of COVID-19 infections that could overwhelm healthcare facilities after a record daily increase in cases in its home state of Maharashtra, doctors said. Said on Friday.

New infections in India were highest today in more than three months, with school closures, shopping restrictions and other anti-virus measures in some of the world’s most affected countries after the United States and Brazil. I told you that I was resurrected.

Many Indians have also begun to question the government’s publicly announced vaccine export campaign when only a small portion of the country’s 1.35 billion people have been vaccinated.

India has donated or exported about 60 million doses, compared to 39 million doses given at home since mid-January.

The world’s largest vaccine maker wants to inoculate 300 million people by August, which is just over one-fifth of the population.

“I don’t oppose the diplomacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, but where is my vaccine ?!” Happy Mon Jacob, who teaches diplomacy at the Elite Javanese Harlarneru University in New Delhi, said on Twitter. “Why can’t pharmacies around the world provide vaccines to their people?”

Maharashtra officials were meeting to develop stricter guidelines for containing congestion, officials said.

The overall number of infections in India is 11.51 million and the number of new coronavirus cases on Friday is 39,726, the highest since November 30th.

According to Ministry of Health data, the number of deaths increased by 154 to 159,370.

Maharashtra, India’s economic center, has reported a record 25,833 cases, accounting for 65% of India’s new infections in the last 24 hours.

Cases in India peaked at nearly 100,000 people a day in September and have continued to decline since then, but have increased again since the end of last month.

-Use AAP