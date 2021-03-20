Friday’s COVID number will level off after a slight spike.Vaccination efforts continue





Los Angeles County COVID numbers leveled off on Friday after a slight surge in hospitalization and ICU admission the day before. Meanwhile, vaccination efforts are progressing at a steady pace. Approximately 3,235,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given to people throughout the county. Of these doses, 2,177,195 was the first dose (including 25,170 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and 1,057,794 was the second dose. This means that approximately 1.08 million people living or working in the county have been fully vaccinated. According to county health officials, 861 people are currently admitted to the Los Angeles County hospital. That’s the same number as I was hospitalized on Thursday. The county’s record high COVID hospitalization occurred on January 7, when 8,098 people were hospitalized. According to the state, the number of ICUs has dropped from 238 on Thursday to 220. The county’s total ICU capacity is approximately 2,500 beds. County health officials announced another 60 COVID-related deaths on Friday. This is down from 88 deaths on Thursday. The cumulative death toll in LA County is 22,722. The highest number of COVID deaths in a day occurred on January 8, with 318 deaths. The second highest was on January 30, killing 316 people. LA County reported 756 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 933 on Thursday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, the county currently has a cumulative total of 1,213,288 cases. To date, more than 5.99 million people in the county have been tested for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Today’s positive rate is 1.7%. West Hollywood has recorded two new incidents. The cumulative total since the pandemic began is 2,194. There were no new deaths in the city. The cumulative death toll is 35. Below are the numbers for the areas near West Hollywood. Beverly Hills – 9 new cases, a total of 2,566 cases and 34 deaths.

Carthay District – A total of 892 cases and 1 new case for 64 deaths.

Century City – There are no new cases with a total of 584 cases and 12 deaths.

Culver City – There are no new cases with a total of 2,131 cases and 96 deaths.

Hollywood – 4 new cases, a total of 5,338 cases and 66 deaths.

Melrose District – 9 new cases, a total of 7,979 cases and 201 deaths.

Miracle Mile – Two new cases, a total of 942 cases and 16 deaths.

Park La Brea – There are no new cases with a total of 587 cases and one death.

Santa Monica – 4 new cases, a total of 4,515 cases and 156 deaths. The Carthay district incorporates the Los Angeles area between the city border of Beverly Hills and Fairfax Avenue, with Beverly Boulevard on the north border and Wilshire Boulevard on the south border. The Melrose district incorporates the Los Angeles area between Santa Monica Boulevard in the north and Beverly Boulevard in the south, east of La Sienega and west of Vermont Avenue. For the many resources available to West Hollywood residents affected by COVID-19, click here..

