Philadelphia has expanded the scope of the COVID-19 vaccine | Coronavirus

A group of people who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been added to members of the priests who are taking immediate action, have intellectual disabilities, are taking drugs that suppress the immune system for some reason, it was done. Dr. Tom Farley, Philadelphia Health Commissioner, said on Friday.

“When religious services are resumed, clerics are at increased risk of acquiring and transmitting COVID infections, especially in the elderly, which in a sense puts them at the forefront. We consider it an indispensable worker, “says Farley. COVID-19 vaccine briefing held on Friday.

The city is now Phase 1A and IBThis includes people over the age of 65, people who live and work in a collective environment, first responders, front-line essential workers, people with high-risk medical conditions, transit workers and teachers.

Farley said the federal government’s supply of Philly’s vaccine is currently flat. He said Pfizer and Moderna vaccine supplies are stable, but will not increase over the next three weeks. It is unknown when the city will receive additional doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“As the number of providers increases and the number of vaccinations provided by providers increases, we need to monitor carefully to ensure that the supply of vaccines flowing into the city meets the capacity that the city provides,” explains Farley. Did. ..

As of Thursday, the city reported that 402,000 people were first vaccinated and 156,000 were fully vaccinated. During the week ending March 14, the vaccine provider administered 104,000 doses.

Vaccination progress at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Clinic

The Pennsylvania Convention Center site was predicted to be a milestone in immunizing 100,000 people on Friday. This site provides about 6,000 vaccinations daily.

Farley said the site had previously had problems vaccination of undervalued people. With that in mind, the site began containing carry-on people who live in the 22 zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates last week. Bring-in vaccinations are available on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 8am to 5pm.

“Early data shows that this is working,” Farley said of his efforts to bring underserved residents to the convention center.

“As of yesterday, 22% of the vaccinated people were African-American and 21% were Hispanic,” he said. “This is almost double what we’ve seen before, with about 20% being Asian. We will continue to reach out to undervalued areas and encourage people to participate.”

The latest information on the Ministry of Health vaccination site

Farley said advance reservations were low at some of the Philadelphia Public Health Service’s regional vaccination clinics. As a result, the division has begun to accommodate walk-ups from qualified people on the Martin Luther King Junior Older Adult Center and Simon Gratz High School sites. There are no empty slots for walk-ups on the Grand Yesha Ballroom site next week.

“This is what we have to do for each clinic,” Farley explained. “If there is a vacancy and people can enter, we will let you know the night before or the day.”

In the media briefing, Spectrum Health Services Inc. Dr. Veronica Hill-Milbourne, President and CEO of, emphasized the organization’s efforts to vaccinate residents. A federal qualified health center based in West Philadelphia administered 795 Moderna vaccines within a week.

Reservations for vaccinations for Spectrum Health Services must be made by registering online. www.spectrumhs.org Alternatively, call (267) 670-7822. Spectrum does not support carry-on.

“People who are interested and registered online now should expect to receive a call back within 7 business days,” said Hill-Milbourne.

The Public Health Service has announced 465 additional cases of COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Philadelphia. This brings the number of confirmed cases to 119,023.

The agency confirmed two more deaths, bringing the number of people killed by the virus in Philadelphia to 3,229.

Farley expressed concern about the increase in COVID-19 cases, with an average of about 300 cases per week in the city.

“We all need to be careful and be vigilant right away,” he said.