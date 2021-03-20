Don’t be afraid of needles | Opinions

Connect with us

Needle and I understand.

For years, I’ve always turned my head to the needle, especially when it touches me. I’m filling the cavities share and I keep my eyes closed whenever the dentist lifts a stainless steel syringe and paralyzes his mouth. Whenever the Red Cross staff begins to stick a needle in my arm to donate blood, I turn my head.

Oddly enough, you can see the blood flowing out of the needle into the tube that connects to the blood collection bag.

Even my eyes are sticking out with a needle. My eyes were punctured by a fully trained retinal specialist. With my eyelids open, I saw a needle pulled out from the side and stabbed. I’ve seen needles plummet and syringes once seeing a mixture of liquids in their eyes.

Yes, I was vaccinated before. Yes, I received a steroid shot when I felt in the weather, but as usual I couldn’t turn my back and see the injection.

But I’ve never seen so many needles. This COVID-19 pandemic has returned the needle to the equation for me.

Now the needles are everywhere.

Just last month I became a modern man. The first dose was okay and I had a little pain at the injection site, but I didn’t have anything to write at home.

A few weeks later I returned to the same clinic as before. The nurse gave me a friendly warning.

“In most cases, older people are okay after the second dose,” she said. “But young people take them out for a day.”

I’ve been hearing those warnings from others in the last few months.

I thought it was for those who wanted to spend a sick day.

I woke up from sleep in the chills 12 hours later. Hoping to get up early and get to work early, I went back to sleep.

The alarm went off at 4:30 am.

Things didn’t look good. Chills were still present, and body pain, mild fever, and malaise were added to the list of symptoms.

The idea of ​​getting the job done early is gone.

The next alarm sounded at 6:30 am

I made everything from the bed to the sofa. I fell asleep.

At 10:30 am I knew the day was over.

I usually take 10,000 steps or more a day. I was lucky to make 100 of them that day. After taking Modana for the second time, I slept for 28 out of 48 hours.

Do you want to do it again? The answer is yes.

I was around Auburn University when the measles outbreak began. It soon ended under a mass vaccination program.

I have studied the history of polio and other medical diagnoses for which vaccines are available. Vaccines are effective in most cases.

I was fed up with this vaccine at first, but after reading that the vaccine’s basics had been developed for another coronavirus for 10 years and soon adapted, I decided to support it. became.

Millions of people rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people have had an experience like me. Others had milder side effects. Many are ok.

Will I be in the vaccine line again? Okay.

With increasing shipments of vials containing the COVID-19 vaccine and the desire to return to normal life, it is advisable to obtain the vaccine for everyone who has access to the vaccine.

If you get side effects, they only last for a day or so.

Two weeks have passed since the second injection of Moderna. As far as I know, there is no tip to broadcast my location or related information to the authorities, but it’s not hard to find.

I hope many people understand that the science behind vaccines is excellent.

We hope that the vaccine will help bring the world to a new normal state.

We hope that vaccines will help the world begin to understand again that it is not a matter of the left, the right, the Republicans or the Democrats. It’s about the well-being of all of us.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

