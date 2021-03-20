Health
Thousands of South Bay Kaiser members’ vaccine reservations canceled
San Jose, California. — Santa Clara County officials have canceled vaccination appointments for thousands of Kaiser Permanente members blaming the limited supply from the state.
Those people are now being sent back to Kaiser for their shots, which leaves many people scrambled to get a second dose in time.
A few weeks later, teacher Hillary O will return to Klasrom at the University of Notre Dame in San Jose. In a few days she was or should have been vaccinated for the second time.
Her appointment was canceled by Santa Clara County on Thursday night.
“This year was a tough year of education, but I didn’t think it was necessary above all,” Orr says.
8,700 people received emails from the county and kicked back into the Kaiser system.
“Only those with Kaiser Permanente’s health insurance were surprised and disappointed to find that the reservation was canceled by Santa Clara County,” Kaiser said.
“I’m surprised they were surprised because I did it the same way a week ago,” says Jeff Smith, executive of Santa Clara County.
The problem was complicated. They say it has something to do with the person who has the shots available now.
They say Kaiser refrained from taking 15,000 doses for the second shot. This is more than enough for the county to cover the people who were sending them.
“Our goal is to match patients with vaccines. We know that Kaiser has a large inventory of unused vaccines, so patients who are Kaiser patients return to Kaiser to get their doses. It’s appropriate to do, “says Smith.
County officials asked Kaiser if he could provide a portion of Kaiser’s supply to Kaiser patients through the Blue Shield and ultimately through the state, but said the request was denied.
“If Kaiser was willing to share the vaccine, we wouldn’t have been in a position to redirect people. That’s the last thing we want to do. We all want to confuse No, “says Cindy Chavez of Santa Clara, the county oversight committee.
But for many, it’s a mess. Orr spent hours scheduling at Kaiser.
“They didn’t update what I took the first shot, so they let me book my first dose, and I tried everywhere, Stockton, booked everywhere. “She says.
In the end, Orr was able to find the appointment not far past the second shot window.
But she says many of her friends weren’t so lucky.
“It didn’t work. I couldn’t make a promise, so I was lucky. I don’t know what they’re going to do,” she says.
Santa Clara County states that many patients were able to maintain their appointments because there were more than 20,000 Kaiser patients in the pipeline. They are not sure if this modification will happen again in the coming weeks.
In another statement to KTVU, Kaiser said he had set up a special appointment schedule for members canceled in the county.
“Starting today, we will contact these members to ensure they have convenient access to their expected vaccinations. Shortly thereafter, they will be instructed on how to access Kaiser Permanente reservations available to them. The individual contact listed will follow: “Health care provider said.
