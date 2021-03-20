Montana adds 157 new COVID-19 cases, killing 3 more | Regional News





Montana added 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, adding three deaths from the virus. According to the latest updates to the Montana Virus Mapping and Tracking website, there were 1,033 confirmed active cases across the state. The death toll reported on Friday is 1,409 since the start of the pandemic. Hill County Health Department Announced on social media on Thursday One of the residents died of COVID-19. According to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare, the county has counted at least 42 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. A woman in Gallatin County in her 80s died of a virus in her nursing home home on March 7.In a press release confirming that the virus has It led to the death of at least 56 county residents, Gallatin City-Matt Kelley, a health officer at the County Health Department, condolences to her female friends and family. “Vaccines continue to be administered as quickly as possible in Gallatin County, but demand far exceeds supply. Continued social distance, crowd avoidance, wearing face covers, washing hands It is still very important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through staying home when sick, “he said in a press release. The Yellowstone County Health Department also announced on Friday that COVID-19 killed two more people in Billings. Both men and women were in their 60s... The pandemic has killed at least 242 residents in Yellowstone County, the medical center of southeastern Montana. According to the latest information on Friday, more than 9,600 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Montana over the past day. Since the state’s vaccination began in December 2020, there have been 392,454 vaccinations, and nearly 152,300 Montanans are now considered fully vaccinated. The number of people admitted to the state due to COVID-19 dropped from 57 the day before to 51 on Friday. The virus has admitted 4,705 Montana residents to hospitals. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 102,768 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of suspected recovery reached 100,326. They meet the criteria set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep quarantine safe after a positive test, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are suffering from virus-induced health problems. .. By Monday, an additional 5,501 tests had been completed, bringing the total state-wide tests to 1,156,531. 29 Missoula County (162 active)

29 Gallatin County (197 active)

21 Ravalli County (71 active)

18 Yellowstone County (132 active)

17 Silver Bow County (63 active)

16 Flathead County (91 active)

Lewis and Clark County (65 active)

5 Beaverhead County (15 active)

3 (10 active) Lincoln County

3 Valley County (20 active)

Brain County (10 active people)

2 Cascade County (28 active)

Two (three active) Richland County

2 (5 active) Stillwater County

1 (5 active) carbon counties

One (15 active) Jefferson County

One (21 active) Lake County

1 (6 active) mineral counties

1 (4 active) Musselshell County

One (two active) Powder River County

One (7 active) Roosevelt County

One (three active) Sheridan County

One (4 active) Teton County

