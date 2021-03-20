Infectious diseases leveled off and increased in parts of the UK





London The number of coronavirus infections is no longer declining in some parts of the UK, and cases are increasing in certain areas, a new study revealed Friday. A study by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) found a mix of results in some areas reporting an increase in infection and in some areas reporting a decrease in cases and flattening. The number of people tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland leveled off in the week leading up to March 13. According to the survey, 5,800 people are infected with the virus, which is equivalent to 1 in 315 people. In Scotland, the proportion of people who tested positive increased slightly over the same period, to an estimated 19,300, or 1 in 275. However, in the United Kingdom, the number of people infected with the virus continues to decline, with an estimated 1 in 340 people catching the virus. Wales followed a similar method in which infections continued to decline. In the week leading up to March 13, an estimated 7,000 people (1 in 430) were infected with the virus. Sarah Croft, senior statistician for the ONS survey, said: In addition to slowing the rate of infection reduction, the UK’s R-value has increased slightly, now at 0.6-0.9. However, the growth rate has declined slightly and is now between -6% and -3%. The R number is a mechanism used to assess the ability of a virus to spread. R is the number of people who are infected with the virus by one infected person. On Friday, 4,802 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the week to a total of 37,398. This is a decrease of 8.7% compared to the last 7 days. A total of 101 deaths were reported on Friday within 28 days of testing for the virus. Between March 13th and March 19th, 684 people died within 28 days of the test. This is a 36.8% decrease compared to the previous week. And 26.2 million people received the first dose of the vaccine by the end of March 18, and over 2 million received the second dose. The vaccine is currently given twice every 21 days.

