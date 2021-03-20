Washington COVID-19 cases shift younger as older people are vaccinated





Most COVID-19 patients in King County are currently between the ages of 18 and 49, and many are not eligible for the vaccine until May. Health authorities encourage patience.

Seattle — Millions of shots are now in the arms of Washington residents. There are millions more. And the good news is that there is evidence that the vaccine is working. “The proportion of cases over the age of 65 has dropped by 40% in the last two weeks,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, head of public health in King County, Seattle. It is a group that has been vaccinated for several months. According to the State Department, about 40% of adults aged 65 and over in Washington State are fully vaccinated, and 66% are vaccinated at least once. But in King County, the most affected age groups are shifting down, Duchin said. “And now, about 60% of our cases are between the ages of 18 and 49, and 34% are in the range of 18 and 39,” said Duchin. But now, with a more toxic variant of the disease that spreads faster and can cause more damage, like the one from the UK, his heightened fear is 5 before he qualifies for the shot. Young people who are likely to have to wait until the moon. He says up to one-third of young people can be long-haul carriers. Some people have symptoms like fog in the brain, and others have lost the sensation of smell that lasts for months, if not permanently. The majority did not have access to the vaccine. According to the state, about 17% of people aged 35-49, like 11% of people aged 20-34, are vaccinated at least once. According to Duchin, no outbreaks have occurred in nursing homes in two weeks, but a significant proportion (about 33%) of people over the age of 65 still need to start firing, as well as young demographics. .. Relation: 2 million Washington residents expand their COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on March 31 President Joe Biden has stated that he wants to vaccinate everyone from May 1st, with the state’s Ministry of Public Health starting from 345,000 weekly vaccinations assigned by the federal government in March to April. We expect to receive 600,000 doses a week. Michelle Roberts, who now heads the state’s DOH vaccination program, states that even 345,000 vaccinations are deficient in at least 100,000 vaccinations. Can the state’s most populous county share its share in April? Dr. Duchin said he believed in King County. “We have sufficient capacity to distribute vaccines in King County. We may be able to distribute three times as many as we currently manage. Therefore, when those doses become available. , We will be able to get rid of them, “he said.

