Newsom says all Californians to be vaccinated on May 1st
Governor: Vaccine for everyone by May 1st
With this alone: Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday He hopes that all Californians will be vaccinated by May 1st, now that supply is increasing...
When the vaccine was first made available in a limited form in December, California followed federal recommendations to allow only healthcare workers, the elderly, and people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to be vaccinated. Did.
Since then, Newsome has opened up qualifications to all people over the age of 65, teachers, childcare workers, farm and food workers, and rescue workers. This week he added people with certain disabilities and underlying health.
California vaccination costs will rise as Blue Shield surveillance changes
Other vaccination news: Los Angeles Times reports it Expected cost to administer COVID-19 vaccine in California is currently $ 1.3 billion, Almost four times the number bandyed about two months ago.
This new number was released Thursday when Golden State rolled back a plan to centralize dose delivery under a program run by Blue Shield, California.
The state plans to give local public health authorities some decision-making power, according to a letter sent to California counties this week by the California Department of Government Administration. This requires Blue Shield to consult the county and then recommend the dose required for the area.
The letter outlined another change: the county is at its discretion, rather than limiting the county’s ability to provide vaccines to local clinics and healthcare providers, and relying on the Blue Shield to make decisions. You can use to distribute part of your vaccine allocation to other providers. This requires state approval.
The Newsom administration said Thursday that it would cost $ 151 million to build and manage a state-wide vaccine network, most of which would go to support information technology. The state has also signed a two-month, $ 13 million contract with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company to support insurance companies and the state’s vaccine delivery system.
Overall, between 2020 and 2022, California will spend more than $ 15 billion in the fight against COVID-19, estimated by the Governor’s administration, most of which will be reimbursed by the federal government. That’s $ 2 billion more than the governor estimated to need just two months ago. Much of this increase is due to the state’s new vaccine distribution system. According to the Treasury..
COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.7.Found in Kern County
One case of B.1.1.7.Coronavirus strain It has been Detected in Kern County, according to Thursday’s news release from Kern County Public Health..
Currently, there are no signs that vaccine or monoclonal antibody therapy is ineffective against B.1.1.7 mutants. However, there is evidence that this variant can be more serious.
The mutant strain was first detected in the United Kingdom and has since spread to more than 200 countries. As of March 11, 265 cases of B.1.1.7. A variant was detected in California.
Kern County Public Health encourages residents to continue taking steps to limit the transmission of the virus. This too:
- Wear a mask when leaving home
- Keep your physical distance at least 6 feet apart
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds
- Get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you qualify.
Click here for more information on California variants..
California eventually allows cheerleaders in football games
Holy switcher, Batman! On Tuesday, the California Public Health Service (CDPH) said cheerleaders were not allowed to support bystanders in football games. Decision that surprised the return leader..
Imagine their surprise on Friday when the state changed its mind. “Sideline cheers are considered to be comparable to competitive cheers as a moderate contact sport and must comply with all the requirements of other outdoor medium contact sports,” said a CDPH spokesperson. Mann said in an email.
Friday change, As reported by the Associated Press“Reclassifies sideline support from support groups to recreational sports, following the same rules as outdoor competition support, which is the Red Tier Sport of the State Recreation Sports Guidelines.”
The guidelines for other groups, including band members, have not changed.
No more OHV on California’s only drive-on beach
When Oceano Dunes State Park near San Luis Obispo was closed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic The endangered snowy plover, the snowy plover, has decided to expand its nesting grounds.
This is usually good news. However, when the Coastal Commission found that park employees were actively trying to prevent birds from building new nests, they ordered the employees to stop, and the State Parks Authority said the beach until October 2020. I agreed to ban vehicles in.
Prior to this, the beach allowed all terrain cycles and other off-highway vehicles to drive along the 8 mile beach, not just street vehicles. This is the only beach in Golden State that still allows vehicles.
But on Thursday night, during the 12-hour meeting, Ten California Coastal Commissioners unanimously voted to phase out off-highway vehicles by 2024, According to Mercury News.
“The fundamental problem we’ve been working on for 40 years is the existence of a wide range of environmentally sensitive habitats. To date, many people, including the recreational use of this particular vehicle. We’ve allowed heavy use. Years and decades of absolute failure to address that basic threshold question as to whether it’s legal, “said Steve Padilla. .. As reported by San Luis Obispo Tribune.
Meanwhile, the State Parks Agency has long opposed the ban on beach vehicles because of the financial turmoil and the agency’s mission to provide recreational opportunities for everyone.
New EDD delays could leave 2.4 million Californians waiting for unemployment benefits for weeks
Another day, another issue with the Employment Development Department. San Francisco Chronicle reports it Approximately 2.4 million Golden State residents who are self-employed or under a federal extension plan will have to wait weeks to receive the newly extended unemployment allowance...
EDD struggled to handle an overwhelming number of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Last week’s $ 1.9 trillion US rescue planAn additional $ 300 a week is allowed for the Labor Day unemployment allowance signed by President Joe Biden. However, EDD said implementation of the new guidelines will require additional time and will provide April 10 and April 30 as target dates for two different categories.
EDD Earlier, I said that most people’s interests will continue without coverage gapsThe agency currently states that continuity applies only to those who are regularly unemployed for less than 12 months, and those who have the Fed-ED, a federal extension program.
The remaining Californians, about 2.4 million of whom, will have to wait until government agencies can implement the new guidelines. When that happens, according to EDD, those people will receive all the benefits they are entitled to retroactively.
“California is working to launch these new programs as soon as possible,” EDD said in a press release.
